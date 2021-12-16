 Skip to main content
AP

Edith Prague, champion of state's older adults, dies at 96

COLUMBIA, Conn. (AP) — Former State Sen. Edith Prague, who twice served as Connecticut's commissioner of aging and was known as a champion of older adults, died Thursday. She was 96.

A Democrat from Columbia, Prague served in the state House from 1982 to 1990 and in the state Senate from 1995 to 2013.

She was hired in 1991 by then-Gov. Lowell Weicker to serve as commissioner of the Department of Aging. But she was fired in 1992 after refusing the governor's order to cut the agency's budget. She accused Weicker, who later eliminated the department, of referring to the demographic as “greedy geezers," a comment he denied making.

Prague returned as aging commissioner — at age 87 — when the department was revived in 2013 by Gov. Dannel Malloy. She retired because of health reasons in 2014.

Gov. Ned Lamont referred to her Thursday as “the jewel of Eastern Connecticut.”

“She is a legend, whose feisty and caring personality will never be forgotten,” the governor said in a statement. “She was as compassionate as she was bold, and through her entire life had an energy that was nothing short of infectious.”

Prague is survived by three children and nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, with whom she operated an independent chain of shoe stores, and another daughter, Susan.

Funeral services are scheduled Sunday at Temple B’nai Israel in Willimantic, followed by burial at Temple B’nai Israel Cemetery in Mansfield.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

