Two Iowa emergency medical services agencies have been sanctioned by the state for allowing unlicensed emergency medical technicians or paramedics to deliver care to patients.

In November, the Iowa Bureau of Emergency and Trauma Services cited the Hawarden Ambulance Association in western Iowa for allowing an individual with no Iowa EMS certification to deliver emergency medical care to patients over a period of 14 months, between July 2021 and October 2022. The ambulance service was fined $250.

The service’s director, Jeff Nohava, said the worker’s lack of certification in Iowa was “just something that fell through the cracks.” He said the individual had completed all of the necessary training but hadn’t actually obtained her EMS certification from the state. When she realized she’d have to undergo additional testing to become certified, she decided not to pursue a career in emergency medicine, he said.

Last August, the bureau cited the Fort Dodge Fire Department for allowing an individual with an expired Iowa paramedic certification to deliver emergency medical care to patients over the course of 11 months, from April 2021 through March 2022. The bureau imposed a civil penalty of $250.

At the same time, the bureau cited EMT Jason Reynolds of Fort Dodge with practicing without a valid certificate. The bureau alleged that as a member of the Fort Dodge Fire Department, Reynolds responded to 166 emergency medical service calls and provided care to patients after his license had expired in March 2021. Reynolds was fined $250.

Although the Fort Dodge and Hawarden cases date back to last year, they were never posted to the Bureau of Emergency and Trauma Services’ disciplinary website. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the bureau, informed the Iowa Capital Dispatch this week of those cases and several others from the past eight months that weren’t listed on the site.

According to the department, the Bureau of Emergency Medical and Trauma Services took no public action in any disciplinary cases between January 2022 and August 2022.

When asked about that, DHHS spokesman Alex Carfrae said the bureau experienced turnover during that time, with the positions of both the compliance officer and the bureau chief left vacant for a time.

He said complaints filed with the bureau during that period were “closely monitored” and the vacant positions were filled by July of last year.

Among the other newly disclosed cases:

Robert Rake of Vincent, who was issued a warning and fined $250 for acting outside the scope of his EMS practice by attempting to check a pregnant patient’s cervical effacement and dilation.

David Reding of Wesley, whose certification was suspended after he claimed to have completed 27 hours of continuing education but was able to provide documentation for only 19.5 hours. A civil penalty of $250 was also imposed.

William Smidt of Titonka, whose certification was suspended for one month for unspecified violations related to his continuing education requirements. A civil penalty of $250 was also imposed.

Aaron Stone of Manley, whose certification was suspension after he claimed to have completed 21.5 hours of continuing education but was able to provide documentation for only 17 hours. A civil penalty of $250 was also imposed.

Blake Forsythe of West Point, whose certification was suspended after claiming to have completed 24 hours of continuing education, while providing documentation of only nine hours. A civil penalty of $250 was also imposed.

Amy Grieser of Mount Pleasant, whose certification was suspended due to noncompliance with the requirements of the Iowa Child Support Recovery Unit.

Jacob Hanson of Northwood, whose certification was suspended after he claimed to have completed 20 hours of continuing education and then failed to provide documentation of any such education. A civil penalty of $250 was also imposed.

Michael Heerkes of Dike, whose certification was suspended after he claimed to have completed 27 hours of continuing education and then failed to provide any documentation of such education. A civil penalty of $250 was also imposed.

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Iowa Counties with the most emergency shelters in Iowa #50. Hardin County #49. Des Moines County #48. Calhoun County #47. Mills County #46. Wayne County #45. Chickasaw County #44. Tama County #43. Louisa County #42. Boone County #41. Cedar County #40. Wapello County #39. Sioux County #38. Washington County #37. Buchanan County #36. Cerro Gordo County #35. Audubon County #34. Hancock County #33. Lucas County #32. Floyd County #31. Poweshiek County #30. Jones County #29. Fayette County #28. Delaware County #27. Jackson County #26. Keokuk County #25. Shelby County #24. Monroe County #23. Van Buren County #22. Pocahontas County #21. Clinton County #20. Mitchell County #19. Butler County #18. Cherokee County #17. Appanoose County #16. Winnebago County #15. Mahaska County #14. Greene County #13. Franklin County #12. Clayton County #11. Osceola County #10. Bremer County #9. Lyon County #8. Palo Alto County #7. Worth County #6. Monona County #5. Allamakee County #4. Ida County #3. Adams County #2. Winneshiek County #1. Howard County