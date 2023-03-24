Two Iowa emergency medical services agencies have been sanctioned by the state for allowing unlicensed emergency medical technicians or paramedics to deliver care to patients.
In November, the Iowa Bureau of Emergency and Trauma Services cited the Hawarden Ambulance Association in western Iowa for allowing an individual with no Iowa EMS certification to deliver emergency medical care to patients over a period of 14 months, between July 2021 and October 2022. The ambulance service was fined $250.
The service’s director, Jeff Nohava, said the worker’s lack of certification in Iowa was “just something that fell through the cracks.” He said the individual had completed all of the necessary training but hadn’t actually obtained her EMS certification from the state. When she realized she’d have to undergo additional testing to become certified, she decided not to pursue a career in emergency medicine, he said.
Last August, the bureau cited the Fort Dodge Fire Department for allowing an individual with an expired Iowa paramedic certification to deliver emergency medical care to patients over the course of 11 months, from April 2021 through March 2022. The bureau imposed a civil penalty of $250.
At the same time, the bureau cited EMT Jason Reynolds of Fort Dodge with practicing without a valid certificate. The bureau alleged that as a member of the Fort Dodge Fire Department, Reynolds responded to 166 emergency medical service calls and provided care to patients after his license had expired in March 2021. Reynolds was fined $250.
Although the Fort Dodge and Hawarden cases date back to last year, they were never posted to the Bureau of Emergency and Trauma Services’ disciplinary website. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the bureau, informed the Iowa Capital Dispatch this week of those cases and several others from the past eight months that weren’t listed on the site.
According to the department, the Bureau of Emergency Medical and Trauma Services took no public action in any disciplinary cases between January 2022 and August 2022.
When asked about that, DHHS spokesman Alex Carfrae said the bureau experienced turnover during that time, with the positions of both the compliance officer and the bureau chief left vacant for a time.
He said complaints filed with the bureau during that period were “closely monitored” and the vacant positions were filled by July of last year.
Among the other newly disclosed cases:
Robert Rake of Vincent, who was issued a warning and fined $250 for acting outside the scope of his EMS practice by attempting to check a pregnant patient’s cervical effacement and dilation. David Reding of Wesley, whose certification was suspended after he claimed to have completed 27 hours of continuing education but was able to provide documentation for only 19.5 hours. A civil penalty of $250 was also imposed. William Smidt of Titonka, whose certification was suspended for one month for unspecified violations related to his continuing education requirements. A civil penalty of $250 was also imposed. Aaron Stone of Manley, whose certification was suspension after he claimed to have completed 21.5 hours of continuing education but was able to provide documentation for only 17 hours. A civil penalty of $250 was also imposed. Blake Forsythe of West Point, whose certification was suspended after claiming to have completed 24 hours of continuing education, while providing documentation of only nine hours. A civil penalty of $250 was also imposed. Amy Grieser of Mount Pleasant, whose certification was suspended due to noncompliance with the requirements of the Iowa Child Support Recovery Unit. Jacob Hanson of Northwood, whose certification was suspended after he claimed to have completed 20 hours of continuing education and then failed to provide documentation of any such education. A civil penalty of $250 was also imposed. Michael Heerkes of Dike, whose certification was suspended after he claimed to have completed 27 hours of continuing education and then failed to provide any documentation of such education. A civil penalty of $250 was also imposed.
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Iowa
As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.
Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become
five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.
The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association,
understanding your climate risk, or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.
Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters,
emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Iowa. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.
Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Hardin County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 58.8 (10 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,646,608 people (1,299,694 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Des Moines County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 58.9 (23 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,711,188 people (4,184,754 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Calhoun County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.2 (6 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,415,449 people (1,137,207 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Mills County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 61.4 (9 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,985,482 people (3,076,052 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Wayne County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 61.5 (4 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,546,648 people (425,794 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Chickasaw County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 66.6 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,263,506 people (1,353,986 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Tama County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 70.3 (12 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,967,539 people (1,531,566 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Louisa County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 73.5 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,614,921 people (1,809,531 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1
USFWSmidwest // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Boone County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 78.6 (21 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,046,840 people (2,684,616 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Cedar County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 81.1 (15 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,864,475 people (1,824,336 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Wapello County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 82.1 (29 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,468,712 people (3,346,527 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 3
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Sioux County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 84.2 (30 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,385,250 people (3,702,030 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Josejuan05 // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Washington County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 84.4 (19 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,194,943 people (2,972,161 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Buchanan County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 87.4 (18 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,748,806 people (2,420,019 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Cerro Gordo County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 88.0 (38 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,387,579 people (9,668,076 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Audubon County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 88.4 (5 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 29,518,915 people (1,669,885 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 4
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Hancock County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 92.3 (10 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,179,847 people (1,536,670 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Lucas County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 92.5 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,463,861 people (1,337,624 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Floyd County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 95.7 (15 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 31,298,717 people (4,905,135 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Poweshiek County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 96.6 (18 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,673,604 people (2,174,559 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Jones County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 96.7 (20 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,314,831 people (2,133,107 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 6
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Fayette County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 97.0 (19 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,190,073 people (2,778,700 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Woodard // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Delaware County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 97.1 (17 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,058,939 people (2,286,359 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Jackson County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 97.4 (19 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,615,088 people (2,264,826 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Keokuk County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 99.5 (10 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,593,522 people (1,064,649 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Shelby County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 102.1 (12 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 35,871,234 people (4,214,870 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 3
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Monroe County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 105.4 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,346,963 people (1,088,791 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Van Buren County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 111.2 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,154,127 people (1,090,491 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Pocahontas County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 112.8 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,989,903 people (850,204 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Pettingills // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Clinton County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 113.8 (53 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,955,745 people (8,365,402 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 7
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Mitchell County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 114.0 (12 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,375,594 people (1,513,175 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Butler County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 117.9 (17 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,199,168 people (2,047,662 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Cherokee County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 120.6 (14 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,924,668 people (1,964,277 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Appanoose County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 130.0 (16 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,768,773 people (1,941,136 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Winnebago County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 130.3 (14 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,245,769 people (1,960,143 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Mahaska County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 131.0 (29 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,960,062 people (3,089,641 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Greene County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 135.9 (12 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 24,618,446 people (2,174,055 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Franklin County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 139.2 (14 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 47,719,193 people (4,798,642 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Clayton County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 157.2 (27 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,828,818 people (3,576,933 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Osceola County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 162.1 (10 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,000,730 people (1,295,325 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Coasterlover1994 // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Bremer County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 172.9 (43 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 46,907,730 people (11,662,669 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Lyon County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 192.4 (23 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,497,206 people (2,450,031 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Palo Alto County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 211.2 (19 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,474,133 people (2,021,773 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Worth County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 214.8 (16 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 42,106,362 people (3,136,924 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Monona County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 229.0 (20 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 29,628,745 people (2,587,182 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Allamakee County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 234.6 (33 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 24,939,252 people (3,508,454 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Ida County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 243.6 (17 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 39,445,049 people (2,752,870 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Adams County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 324.6 (12 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 53,663,268 people (1,983,931 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Winneshiek County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 328.4 (66 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 38,575,114 people (7,753,598 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Howard County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 391.3 (37 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 57,679,621 people (5,454,185 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons
