 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EU beefs up disinformation code amid Russia fake news fears

  • Updated
  • 0
Europe Disinformation

FILE - European Commissioner for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova addresses a media conference on the guidance for strengthening the code of practice on disinformation at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The European Union is beefing up its code of practice on disinformation by enlisting more tech companies and adding measures to prevent online purveyors of fake news from profiting.

 Johanna Geron - pool, Pool Reuters

LONDON (AP) — The European Union is beefing up its code of practice on disinformation by enlisting more tech companies beyond Google, Twitter and Facebook parent Meta and adding measures to prevent online purveyors of fake news from profiting.

The EU's executive Commission unveiled an update Thursday to its four-year-old voluntary code that, together with sweeping new rules in the pipeline for digital companies, will step up its efforts to fight the spread of false information in the 27-member bloc.

EU leaders are alarmed about disinformation flourishing on online platforms, notably involving the COVID-19 pandemic and Russian propaganda amid the war in Ukraine. The code shows Europe’s efforts to take a global lead in clamping down on fake news, while officials in the U.S. have done little to curb its spread.

People are also reading…

Disinformation “is a growing problem in the EU, and we really have to take stronger measures,” Commission Vice President Vera Jourova told reporters in Brussels.

She said the update comes as Russia weaponizes disinformation as part of its war in Ukraine “but also when we see attacks on democracy more broadly.”

Companies that sign up to the EU code agree to commit to measures aimed at reducing disinformation. They will have to file regular reports on whether they’re living up to their promises, though there’s little in the way of punishment.

The code is, however, backed by the EU’s upcoming Digital Services Act, a wide-ranging overhaul of the bloc’s digital rulebook that includes requirements for tech giants to address “systemic risks” on their platforms, including the spread of disinformation, under the threat of big fines.

Some 33 online platforms, tech companies, and civil society groups have now signed up to the voluntary code, double the number from a year ago. The newest additions include Amazon-owned video game streaming service Twitch, video sharing platform Vimeo and audio-only social network Clubhouse.

Companies that previously signed up include Google, Facebook and Instagram parent Meta, Twitter, TikTok and Microsoft. Other big tech companies like Amazon and Apple are still absent. Also missing are apps like Telegram, a social media and messaging platform where Russian government disinformation is rampant.

Fact-checking and press freedom groups and ad-tech companies also have joined.

The code includes measures preventing ads from being shown next to fake news content so the material can't be used to make money.

Producers of disinformation make big money, as do online platforms and the digital ad industry, and “the code will disrupt this financing model,” Jourova said.

There also are requirements for more transparency on political ads, such as adding labels; reducing manipulative techniques like automated bot accounts; and giving users tools to recognize and flag up false information so it can be taken down.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

President Joe Biden wants U.S. oil refiners to produce more gasoline and diesel. In a letter to refiners Wednesday, Biden says their profits have tripled during a time of war between Russia and Ukraine as Americans struggle with record high prices. Biden writes the oil companies need to work with his administration on “near-term solutions” addressing the crisis. Gas prices nationwide average roughly $5 a gallon, an economic burden for many Americans and a political threat for Biden's fellow Democrats before midterm elections. Biden's message that corporate greed contributes to higher prices might resonate with voters. ExxonMobil says it has informed Biden's administration of its planned investments to increase oil production.

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country music star Toby Keith says he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall. The multi-platinum-selling singer said Sunday on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months. The Oklahoma native turns 61 on July 8. He said in the post that he looks forward to spending time with his family. The status of Keith’s performances for the remainder of this year wasn’t immediately clear. His next performance is scheduled for June 17 in Wheaton, Illinois. His publicist, Elaine Schock, says some tour dates will be canceled.

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has tried to shape the Legislature to her liking. And in last week's primary, she publicly backed at least a dozen candidates, including several challengers to incumbents who are part of a contrarian group of Republicans. But two-thirds of the governor's favorites lost, and some of the lawmakers who survived her efforts to defeat them wonder why a governor they generally agree with went to such lengths to try to oust them. While endorsements often draw attention and financial resources, they don't always translate into voter support. It’s a lesson that Noem ally Donald Trump is learning as he falls short, notably in Georgia, in trying to punish Republicans who've crossed him.

Rhode Island casino workers urge lawmakers to ban smoking

Smoking was prohibited inside Rhode Island’s two casinos for most of the pandemic, and now casino workers want state lawmakers to make the ban permanent. A bill is pending in the legislature to repeal the exemption granted to casinos in the state law that prohibits smoking in public places. Casino workers planned to go to the State House Wednesday to urge lawmakers to advance the bill. Casino spokesperson Patti Doyle says they'll address any personnel concerns at the bargaining table and they already make accommodations for nonsmokers. In New Jersey, Atlantic City dealers are pushing lawmakers to prohibit smoking in the casinos.

What is a Tooth Abscess?

What is a Tooth Abscess?

Kaye Wellborn* will never forget her first -- and last -- abscessed tooth. The San Francisco Forty 49ers had just won the Superbowl, and a huge, exuberant crowd was celebrating in the street where she was house-sitting. "I was already in so much pain I had tears running down my face," she says. "People were honking horns and beating drums, and with every drumbeat my tooth seemed to throb harder. The pain was already excruciating, but at that moment it seemed unbearable." She eventually went to an emergency clinic, where a dental exam revealed that the pulp of one of her lower teeth was infected.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meta introduces new parental controls for Instagram and virtual reality

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News