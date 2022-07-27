 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EU health commissioner urges reinforced monkeypox action

  • 0

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's commissioner for health is urging the bloc's governments to step up their efforts to tackle the expanding monkeypox outbreak in the region, which she says is “the epicenter of detected cases."

In a letter to the EU's 27 health ministers obtained by The Associated Press, EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides called Wednesday for a “reinforced, concerted and coordinated action."

“There is no time for complacency and we need to continue working together to control the outbreak," she wrote.

Last week, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak a global emergency. It is WHO’s highest level of alert but the designation does not necessarily mean a disease is particularly transmissible or lethal. Similar declarations were made for the Zika virus in 2016 in Latin America and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio, in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

People are also reading…

Kyriakides said the bloc's priorities at this stage must include stepping up the identification and reporting of cases and preventing the spread of infection.

The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, has secured the purchase of 160,000 doses of vaccines for the disease and Kyriakides said two joint procurement procedures are in preparation for the purchase of further jabs and the antiviral drug Tecovirimat.

Although monkeypox has been established in parts of central and west Africa for decades, it was not known to spark large outbreaks beyond the continent or to spread widely among people until May, when authorities detected dozens of outbreaks in Europe, North America and elsewhere.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 74 countries since about May. To date, monkeypox deaths have only been reported in Africa, where a more dangerous version of the virus is spreading, mainly in Nigeria and Congo.

WHO’s top monkeypox expert, Dr. Rosamund Lewis, said that 99% of all the monkeypox cases beyond Africa were in men and that of those, 98% involved men who have sex with men.

While Kyriakides encouraged EU ministers to intensify their public risk communication with the risk groups, she said the particular group of men that have sex with men “should not be targeted, victimized or marginalized because of the outbreak."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

President Joe Biden says he's “doing great” after testing positive for COVID-19. The White House said Thursday the 79-year-old Biden is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” including a stuffy nose, fatigue and cough. He's taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. Biden is fully vaccinated, after getting two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shortly before taking office, a first booster shot in September and an additional dose March 30. White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha told reporters at a briefing that the president will isolate for five days and can return to his usual activities after a negative test. Biden himself tweeted to the nation, “I’m doing great. Thanks for your concern.”

Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain

Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain

President Joe Biden likely has contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test. That's according to an update from his doctor. The BA.5 variant is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year. It's believed to be responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country. Dr. Kevin O’Connor writes in his latest update on Biden’s condition that the results of the preliminary sequencing that indicated the BA.5 variant do not affect Biden’s treatment plan “in any way.” Biden tested positive on Thursday. He's been isolating in the White House residence since then.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Do you use the five second rule if food drops on the floor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News