You have permission to edit this article.
EU regulator clears Pfizer-BioNTech's tweaked COVID booster

FILE - This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. New booster shots are here and social distancing guidelines are easy but COVID-19 infections aren't going away anytime soon, experts say. They predict the scourge that’s already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future.

LONDON (AP) — The European Medicines Agency has recommended the authorization of a tweaked booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine that includes protection against two of the latest versions of omicron, as countries look to bolster their immunization programs ahead of winter.

The EU regulator said Monday that laboratory studies suggest the combination vaccine — which targets both the original COVID-19 virus as well as the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 — should trigger an effective immune response. The vaccine is expected to be as safe as the original version, but the agency will continue to track its rollout globally since the data is limited.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the modified vaccine shot the green light last month.

According to the World Health Organization, the BA.5 version of omicron is responsible for most of the COVID-19 spreading globally; it made up about 87% of all virus sequences shared with the biggest public database.

Earlier this month, the European Medicines Agency also cleared two combination vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc. which aimed at protecting against the earlier omicron subvariant BA.1.

It’s unclear how well the updated boosters will work since experts are still gathering data. But there’s evidence that they are safe, so waiting for more study on their effectiveness would risk another mutation appearing before people are immunized.

Scientists warn that the coronavirus will linger far into the future, partly because it is getting better and better at getting around immunity from vaccination and past infection.

Globally, coronavirus cases and deaths have been dropping for weeks, but experts expect a surge of hospitalizations and deaths with the coming winter in the northern hemisphere. So far the virus has killed over 6.5 million people worldwide.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.



Nebraska's COVID counts remain flat

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska ticked up last week, but the weekly total remained relatively unchanged from levels seen throughout the summer.

Heart disease is No. 1 killer in Siouxland, nationwide

Siouxlanders died of heart disease at a rate 17% higher than the national rate per 100,000 people. Dr. Jerome Pierson, a cardiologist with UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, thinks the region's strong work ethic partly explains the trend.

FDA panel backs much-debated ALS drug in rare, 2nd review

A panel of federal health advisers has voted to recommend approval for an experimental drug to treat Lou Gehrig’s disease. The ruling Wednesday is a remarkable turnaround for the much-debated medication that was previously rejected by the same group earlier this year. The FDA previously held a meeting in March where the outside experts narrowly sided against Amylyx's drug, saying the company's data was unconvincing. Wednesday's meeting focused on new analyses which the company said strengthened its case for approval. Patients and their families have rallied behind Amylyx’s drug, urging approval.

