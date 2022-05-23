 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EU to keep budget rules looser for longer amid war fallout

  • 0

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has moved to prolong looser limits on spending by member countries for an extra year in a bid to counter the economic fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The European Commission recommended on Monday suspending the EU’s regular rules on national budget discipline through 2023. The 27-nation bloc’s executive arm said member countries need the longer fiscal flexibility to tackle heightened economic risks since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

The EU deactivated its full controls on national debt levels in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That laxer framework was due to end at the end of this year. The planned extension until the start of 2024 comes as EU countries face a drop in energy trade with Russia, a surge in inflation and many disruptions to supply chains.

“Our economy is living through a second external shock — the second in two years,” European Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told reporters in Brussels. “The outlook is subject to downside risks and very high uncertainty.”

People are also reading…

The European Commission’s recommendation, which needs the approval of EU finance ministers, seeks to address short-term spending needs by member countries to aid their economies without undermining a rulebook meant to prevent budget deficits from soaring to levels that triggered the Greek debt crisis in 2009.

A week ago, the commission slashed its forecasts for EU economic growth to 2.7% this year and 2.3% in 2023. Its previous outlook, published before Russia’s full-scale attack on Ukraine, foresaw EU growth of 4% this year and 2.8% in 2023.

Last year, the bloc’s economy expanded 5.4% following a deep recession prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. EU gross domestic product shrank 5.9% in 2020.

The plan to prolong the looser EU fiscal framework for an extra year comes amid expectations that inflationary pressures will prompt the European Central Bank in coming months to end years of loose monetary policy — including record-low interest rates — meant to help fuel economic activity in the 19-nation zone that uses the shared euro currency.

“As we navigate the new period of turbulence caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, governments must also have the flexibility to adapt their policies to unpredictable developments,” Gentiloni said. “We are far from economic normality.”

The finance ministers of Germany and the Netherlands, which are traditional defenders of budget austerity across Europe, signaled no intention to try to torpedo the European Commission recommendation. Nonetheless, they urged spending restraint by EU countries.

“Should it be agreed, the ability to spend more doesn’t mean one should,” Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag told reporters in Brussels at a meeting with her euro-area counterparts. “Debt sustainability and debt reduction in a transparent and clear manner should also take place.”

Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Religious backers of abortion rights say God's on their side

Religious backers of abortion rights say God's on their side

The loudest voices in the abortion debate are often characterized along a starkly religious divide, the faithful versus not. But the reality is much more nuanced, both at an Alabama abortion clinic and in the nation that surrounds it. The clinic’s staff of 11 — most of them Black, deeply faithful Christian women — have no trouble at all reconciling their work with their religion. And as the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to dismantle the constitutional right to an abortion, they draw on their faith that they will somehow continue. God is on our side, they tell each other. God will keep this clinic open.

Buffalo shooter let some people see plans just before attack

Buffalo shooter let some people see plans just before attack

Shortly before police say he opened fire, the white gunman accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket allowed a small group of people to see his long-simmering plans for the attack, which he had been chronicling for months in a private, online diary. Discord, the chat platform where 18-year-old Payton Gendron kept the diary, confirmed Wednesday that an invitation to access his private writings was sent to the group about a half-hour before Saturday’s attack at Tops Friendly Market, which he live-streamed on another online service, and that some of them accepted.

Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk

Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk

A new congressional report says that in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the meat processing industry worked closely with political appointees in the Trump administration to stave off health restrictions and keep slaughterhouses open even as COVID-19 spread rapidly among workers. The report issued Thursday says meat companies pushed to keep their plants open even though they knew workers were at high risk. The lobbying led to health and labor officials watering down recommendations for the industry and culminated in an executive order from President Donald Trump designating meat plants as critical infrastructure that needed to remain open. The North American Meat Institute trade group says the report distorts the truth and ignores steps companies took to protect workers.

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis. It's the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed their children. President Joe Biden authorized the use of Air Force planes for the effort, dubbed “Operation Fly Formula,” because no commercial flights were available. The nationwide shortage of formula follows the closure of the largest domestic manufacturing plant in Michigan in February due to safety issues.

Moms seeking formula tire of those who say, just breastfeed

Moms seeking formula tire of those who say, just breastfeed

Some U.S. moms looking for baby formula that is in short supply  are dealing with another layer of stress - people asking why they don't just breastfeed. Exclusive breastfeeding is recommended for the first six months of life by major medical entities like the World Health Organization. But it doesn’t work for everyone. Health issues, work schedules and life stress can all make breastfeeding difficult or impossible. Even bigger barriers exist for women working low-paying job, where there may not be time allowed to pump, and underserved areas with little support.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cook safe at your summer BBQ

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News