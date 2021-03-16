'Everybody was sacrificing': Fremont hospital leaders look back one year after beginning of pandemic

Shaun Custard remembers the tears.
Staffers gathered in hallways as a COVID-19 patient was wheeled out of Methodist Fremont Health.
The patient had been in the hospital for more than a month with staff working hard to help him win a fierce fight against the deadly virus.
Now, Custard saw the tears that flowed down staffers’ faces, behind their masks.
“For the staff to see one of the first COVID patients to leave the hospital alive and reasonably healthy at that point really made an impact on everybody,” said Custard, vice president at the hospital. “It was a memorable moment.”
It was a victory for health care workers facing a daily test of resilience.
Since March 2020, they’ve had to persevere to help patients stricken with the mysterious virus that a year later has claimed the lives of more than 527,000 Americans.
Looking back, administrators recounted the staffers’ teamwork, compassion and heroism.
Custard started working at the hospital in June 2020.
“The teamwork I saw within the organization was outstanding and unparalleled,” he said. “Everybody was solution-oriented and everybody was sacrificing and doing what was best for our patients, staff and the community.
“It really does take a whole village to do this.”
Nurses were on the frontlines, but Custard also saw the dedication of staffers including respiratory therapists, imaging technicians and environmental services — people who made sure rooms stayed sanitized.
Custard saw how staffers responded to challenges.
“Problems evolved every day or sometimes hour by hour, and the whole organization was flexible and very solutions-oriented,” he said.
Melinda Kentfield, vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer, remembers the initial challenges of facing the new virus.
“It was the first time anybody had experienced this,” she said. “One important thing that everyone (including myself) learned was to be more adaptable — the changes with how we were managing through the pandemic were occurring daily during the earlier months. Most people have a hard time with change, but we needed to adapt quickly and could not be resistant to change.”
Kentfield appreciated the role Dr. Angela Sukstorf, infectious disease physician, has played during the pandemic.
“I definitely look to her and talk to her often about where we’re at with the plans to best manage things,” she said. “She was very closely involved in all the decisions.”
In the early part of the pandemic, Kentfield recalled daily meetings with staff members and physicians, along with lab, pharmacy and materials management teams.
Discussions involved which personal protective equipment would best protect patients and staff and help keep the virus from spreading, as well as what knowledge and training staff needed.
Staffing was a challenge, too, when surges of patients arrived, and different ways of staffing were developed.
Emergency department physicians changed work shifts to provide an overlap of two physicians two times a day, which helped with peaks in patient numbers.
All staffers, including doctors, were paged when patient numbers peaked in the emergency department. Several team members set up another treatment area in the outpatient department.
“We did this to ensure that we did not keep patients waiting to be seen and cared for,” Kentfield said.
Nurses faced tough work, and a team-based approach to nursing took place. Typically in the intensive care unit, one nurse would be assigned to two patients.
But two nurses often were needed to care for one COVID patient, which meant looking to traveling nurses to provide the needed numbers of staffers.
“The work was heavy, stressful, exhausting — everything you see in the media, pictures of nurses, the looks on their faces, there’s truth to that,” Kentfield said.
Nurses faced the physical aspect of putting on the PPE, which although necessary, made it harder to hear patients and to communicate with staff.
Once in the room, nurses had to stay there for an extended period of time.
“Your time and energy to complete your typical, ordinary task was greatly increased because of trying to prevent the spread of the virus,” Kentfield said.
Besides the physical aspects of caring for patients, workers had to care for the emotional aspects, too.
For instance, patients and families might know the potential outcome for someone who’s had a heart attack, but with this new virus, they were facing the unknown.
There was fear, and family members couldn’t be by their loved one’s side, helping them understand what was happening.
“It was challenging,” Kentfield said. “It was different work, and it was tougher work. It was physically tougher and it was emotionally tougher.”
Staff worked even harder to connect with patients by taking extra time to talk to them about their lives.
Kentfield said the team-based approach included respiratory therapists, physical therapists and a physician. There were runners, who could be outside the room, retrieving needed items.
“The work required teamwork like we hadn’t had to do before,” she said. “They all had a common goal and they worked so hard together — not only to care for the patient, but also to care for their families who couldn’t be there, and also to care for each other.”
Health care professionals spent much time talking on the phone with family members. Nurses set up computers so patients could talk on FaceTime with families.
Staff encountered difficult talks.
“They had times when they had to have really emotional, tough conversations about death with patients, and you would see staff, our physicians, nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists, gathering around the patient, holding their hand and being there through those times of fear and worry and discussions about those decisions about their life and their death,” Kentfield said. “Those moments were very real and were acts of heroism. That’s work they do every day, but there was a difference this year with the fact that there was fear, so much unknown and isolation.”
Kentfield saw much compassion, including with Paige Pioppi, a nurse practitioner from pulmonary services, who took time to put a patient’s wig and makeup on them to help ensure their dignity through their journey.
The language services team helped interpret what physicians were saying about a patient’s condition and end-of-life discussions with patients and families.
“They came at all hours to help with that and were put into scenarios that were beyond what they typically did on a day-to-day basis,” Kentfield said.
Many other acts of teamwork occurred; Kentfield said nurses from one department would help out those in another.
Athletic trainer John Carda was reassigned to ensure staff had needed supplies. Pioppi transitioned her schedule to the night shift to help provide care for patients during surges.
Custard talked about environmental services workers, who cleaned rooms.
“As busy as we were for a while, they needed to quickly do it. When one patient leaves, the room needed to be quickly cleaned and be ready for another patient,” Custard said. “They did a fantastic job.”
While caring for patients, some team members faced the loss of their own loved ones to COVID. At the same time, they dealt with the concern about possibly bringing the virus home and putting their families at risk.
Kentfield said team members worked to support each other, texting someone if that person had been through a tough time with a patient.
The hospital has employee assistance programming, which Kentfield said allows staffers to call and talk to someone who can support them emotionally. Chaplain Scott Jensen makes rounds to check on staff.
Hospital dietary workers assembled frozen, take-and-bake meals that staff could bring home to their families after a hard day of work.
As patients recovered, the staffers celebrated their success.
Kentfield said she found it encouraging to see the numbers of COVID cases decreasing. She knows the importance of keeping an eye on staffers as they recover from the stresses they’ve endured.
“What think about is how absolutely proud I am of what we’ve done in the last year, how we’ve been resilient through this, how we’ve demonstrated in our greatest ways — kindness, empathy and grace,” Kentfield said.
Like Custard, Kentfield knows how powerful the successes of seeing a COVID patient leave the hospital are, and how rewarding.
“It keeps them saying, ‘What we’re doing is making a difference.’”