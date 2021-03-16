'Everybody was sacrificing': Fremont hospital leaders look back one year after beginning of pandemic

“The work required teamwork like we hadn’t had to do before,” she said. “They all had a common goal and they worked so hard together — not only to care for the patient, but also to care for their families who couldn’t be there, and also to care for each other.”

Health care professionals spent much time talking on the phone with family members. Nurses set up computers so patients could talk on FaceTime with families.

Staff encountered difficult talks.

“They had times when they had to have really emotional, tough conversations about death with patients, and you would see staff, our physicians, nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists, gathering around the patient, holding their hand and being there through those times of fear and worry and discussions about those decisions about their life and their death,” Kentfield said. “Those moments were very real and were acts of heroism. That’s work they do every day, but there was a difference this year with the fact that there was fear, so much unknown and isolation.”

Kentfield saw much compassion, including with Paige Pioppi, a nurse practitioner from pulmonary services, who took time to put a patient’s wig and makeup on them to help ensure their dignity through their journey.