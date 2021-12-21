 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

Ex-fraternity member pleads guilty to hazing in pledge death

  • 0

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia Commonwealth University student pleaded guilty Tuesday to hazing and serving alcohol to a minor shortly before the 19-year-old fraternity pledge died from alcohol poisoning earlier this year.

Andrew White, 23, of Dulles pleaded guilty to the misdemeanors in Richmond Circuit Court, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. The charges are both punishable by up to a year in prison and a $2,500 fine. White wasn't sentenced Tuesday.

White is one of 11 former Delta Chi members charged in Adam Oakes’ February death and the only one to plead guilty in the case. All 11 were charged with unlawful hazing of a student and four were also charged with buying and giving alcohol to a minor.

Oakes’ parents, Eric and Linda, and cousin attended the plea hearing.

A prosecutor identified White as Oakes’ "big brother" in the fraternity. The police investigation found that Oakes was told to drink a large bottle of whiskey and the freshman from Loudoun County was found dead the next morning. The office of the chief medical examiner ruled that Oakes' death was caused by alcohol poisoning.

People are also reading…

Richmond police, campus police and the university launched investigations in the aftermath. VCU expelled the fraternity in June.

In September, the university announced that it would ban alcohol at fraternity and sorority events, publish misconduct instances online and pause new member recruitment. On the same day, two investigations of university Greek life on campus were released, finding that there are concerns about hazing and binge drinking at the university and staff has struggled to address them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. officials intensified calls Friday for unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated in the face of the new omicron variant that contributed to a record number of infections in New York and threatened to wipe out a second holiday season in Europe.

COVID cases decrease in Nebraska

COVID cases decrease in Nebraska

Dr. James Lawler of the University of Nebraska Medical Center sees a “high likelihood” of an increase when the state gets hit with the brunt of the fast-spreading omicron variant in the next couple of weeks.

Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'

Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” the White House's top medical adviser said Sunday as President Joe Biden prepares to issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.

Watch Now: Related Video

Contact with nature reduces feelings of loneliness

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News