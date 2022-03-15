 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ex-Ohio Gov. Kasich among out-of-state speakers on Medicaid

  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators weighing whether to expand Medicaid are getting advice from people who understand how it's been done in Republican-leaning or closely divided states.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich heads a lineup of out-of-state speakers for a General Assembly study committee meeting on Tuesday in Raleigh.

Kasich helped get Medicaid expansion started in Ohio in 2014. The Medicaid director in Montana, a former Cabinet secretary for Indiana and a health insurance lobbyist in Montana were also scheduled to address the panel.

The committee is collecting information on whether expansion and other health care access changes make sense in the nation's ninth-largest state. North Carolina is among a dozen states that haven’t expanded Medicaid under the 2010 federal health care law.

People are also reading…

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is a big expansion booster, but Republican legislators have been cool to the idea. Expansion supporters are encouraged by recent openness from the GOP, particularly Senate leader Phil Berger.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill

United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a massive spending bill Wednesday night that would rush $13.6 billion in U.S. aid to battered Ukraine and its European allies, after top Democrats were forced to abruptly drop their plan to include fresh funds to battle COVID-19.

How Noem's struggles at home may enhance White House chances

How Noem's struggles at home may enhance White House chances

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's election-year fight with fellow Republicans in the Legislature has spurred criticism she is neglecting her job to angle for the White House, but the resistance could actually be helping her national brand rather than tarnishing it.

Watch Now: Related Video

These former race horses are set to become therapy animals after retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News