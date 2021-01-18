Expert sees 'a ray of sunshine' in Covid-19 battle, but deaths and variant cases are growing in the US

"In about five weeks, this is going to start to take over," Gottlieb said during an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation."

"The only backstop against this new variant is the fact that we will have a lot of infection by then so there'll be a lot of immunity in the population, and we will be vaccinating more people," he added. "But this really changes the equation and I think what we're looking at is a relentless strike from this virus, heading into the spring."

"We could have persistently high levels of infection in the spring until we finally get enough people vaccinated."

And while Covid-19 variants are not necessarily more deadly, they still can cause more deaths, Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC Sunday.

"Even though on a one-to-one basis, it's not more virulent, meaning it doesn't make you more sick or more likely to die, just by numbers alone, the more cases you have, the more hospitalizations you're going to have, and the more hospitalizations you have, the more deaths you're going to have," Fauci said.

US approaching 400,000 Covid-19 deaths