Experts: Worst of virus surge over in Vegas, soon in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Hospital staffs remain stretched thin statewide in Nevada but health officials said Thursday they believe a monthlong surge in COVID-19 cases has peaked in the Las Vegas area and should be cresting soon in Reno and the rest of the state.

“In Clark County, I think the worst of the omicron wave is over,” said Kyra Morgan, state biostatistician for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

“Washoe County is not quit there, but I think they're going to follow closely behind,” she told reporters Thursday.

Morgan said experts have learned that “because omicron spreads so quickly and has the short incubation period, we've seen the recovery from this curve happen more quickly than what we've seen in different outbreaks or variants.”

She cautioned, however, “we could have a new variant discovered tomorrow and that would obviously change the situation.”

COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to rise statewide to 346. But 87% of those are in Clark County, where they appear to have stabilized since Jan. 16, Morgan said.

Hospitalizations in northern Nevada, which typically lags behind Las Vegas about two weeks, continue to accelerate, the Nevada Hospital Association said.

“Staffing remains an issue throughout the healthcare continuum with employees requiring isolation or suffering from illnesses,” it said.

