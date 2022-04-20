 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Face of Sweden’s virus strategy doesn't get WHO job

  • Updated
  • 0

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s former chief epidemiologist, considered the architect of the country's unconventional response to the coronavirus pandemic, isn’t going to work for the World Health Organization after all.

Sweden's Public Health Agency reported Wednesday that WHO said “that an agreement has unfortunately not been reached" for Anders Tegnell to take on an "intended assignment” at the U.N. health agency.

Tegnell instead will return to the Swedish agency and be in charge of “international commitments.” He has been the country's chief epidemiologist since 2014.

During the pandemic, Sweden intentionally held off imposing lockdowns and eventually tallied one of the world’s highest per capita COVID-19 death rates,

The Swedish Public Health Agency agency announced in February that Tegnell, 65, was going to work at WHO in Geneva. The focus of the new job was global coronavirus vaccination efforts and coordinating the activities of WHO, UNICEF and the public-private vaccine organization Gavi.

People are also reading…

“Of course I am disappointed. We thought we had clear signs that this was going to happen,” Tegnell told Swedish tabloid Expressen.

Sweden stood out among European nations and much of the world for the way it responded to the pandemic. The government did not impose restrictions that closed down parts of the economy and instead relied on citizens’ sense of civic duty to protect the population.

Swedish authorities advised residents to practice social distancing, but schools, bars and restaurants remained open.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Live Updates | Russia announces general's death in battle

Live Updates | Russia announces general's death in battle

The governor of St. Petersburg in Russia says a general whose troops have been besieging the Ukrainian port of Mariupol died in battle and was buried Saturday. Maj. Gen. Vladimir Frolov was deputy commander of the 8th Army. Russian media identified the 8th Army as being among the forces battering Mariupol for weeks. Gov. Alexander Beglov released a statement saying the general “died a heroic death in battle.” It didn't say when or where. Russian news websites show his grave at a St. Petersburg cemetery piled high with flowers. Ukraine has claimed that a growing number of Russian generals have been killed during the war.

Texas moves to ease border gridlock over 'sense of urgency'

Texas moves to ease border gridlock over 'sense of urgency'

More relief is in sight for the logjam of trucks at the U.S.-Mexico border. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday continued easing off his latest dramatic action over immigration that has gridlocked some of the world's busiest trade ports and taken mounting economic toll. The two-term Republican governor for days has allowed commercial trucks to backup for miles into Mexico after requiring them to stop for additional inspections in Texas. He says there's a new “sense of urgency” to strike deals with neighboring Mexican states and has now lifted inspection requirements for bridges in El Paso.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: How often do Americans eat candy?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News