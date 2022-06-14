 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

FDA advisers consider Moderna's COVID shots for older kids

  • 0
Virus Outbreak Vaccines Moderna

FILE - A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 27, 2021. A government advisory panel met Tuesday, June 14, 2022, to decide whether to recommend a second brand of COVID-19 vaccine for school-age children and teens. The Food and Drug Administration's outside experts will vote on whether Moderna's vaccine is safe and effective enough to give kids ages 6 to 17. If the panel endorses the shot and the FDA agrees, it would become the second option for those children, joining Pfizer's vaccine.

 Jenny Kane - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — A government advisory panel met Tuesday to decide whether to recommend a second brand of COVID-19 vaccine for school-age children and teens.

The Food and Drug Administration's outside experts will vote on whether Moderna's vaccine is safe and effective enough to give kids ages 6 to 17. If the panel endorses the shot and the FDA agrees, it would become the second option for those children, joining Pfizer's vaccine.

The same expert panel will meet Wednesday to consider tot-sized shots from Moderna and Pfizer for the littlest kids, those under 5.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has long been available for adults in the U.S. and elsewhere and dozens of countries offer it to children, too. In the U.S., children ages 12 to 17 would get two full-strength doses; ages 6 to 11 would get half-sized doses.

The FDA held up Moderna’s teen vaccine for months while it investigated a rare side effect, heart inflammation. That’s mostly a risk for teen boys and young men, and also can occur with the Pfizer vaccine. Moderna got extra scrutiny because its shots are a far higher dose..

People are also reading…

In their review, FDA scientists said there were no confirmed cases of the heart inflammation in Moderna's kid studies. But experts say the studies may have had too few participants for a rare side effect like that to appear.

“It’s just not enough people in the clinical trials to detect” the problem if it’s occurring, said Dr. Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University, a former FDA vaccine chief, in a call with reporters earlier this week.

The FDA analysis concluded that two doses of Moderna are effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 illness in teens and younger kids, with the levels of virus-fighting antibodies comparable to those developed in young adults.

Vaccine effectiveness was estimated at 93% for the 12-17 group, and 77% for the younger group. However, the research was done when earlier versions of the coronavirus were causing most U.S. infections, and it's not clear how well they work against more recent variants.

The FDA review said it was likely a booster shot would be needed, as is now recommended for children vaccinated with Pfizer's shots, as well as for all adults.

How much demand there will be for Moderna's shots isn't clear. Teens became eligible a year ago for Pfizer's vaccine, which uses the same technology, and only 60% have gotten two doses. Shots for younger kids started in November; about 29% have been vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If the FDA authorizes Moderna shots for teens and schoolchildren, the matter moves next to the CDC, which makes recommendations about vaccinations to doctors and the public. A CDC spokesperson said the agency is not expected to take up the question until later this month.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rhode Island casino workers urge lawmakers to ban smoking

Smoking was prohibited inside Rhode Island’s two casinos for most of the pandemic, and now casino workers want state lawmakers to make the ban permanent. A bill is pending in the legislature to repeal the exemption granted to casinos in the state law that prohibits smoking in public places. Casino workers planned to go to the State House Wednesday to urge lawmakers to advance the bill. Casino spokesperson Patti Doyle says they'll address any personnel concerns at the bargaining table and they already make accommodations for nonsmokers. In New Jersey, Atlantic City dealers are pushing lawmakers to prohibit smoking in the casinos.

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country music star Toby Keith says he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall. The multi-platinum-selling singer said Sunday on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months. The Oklahoma native turns 61 on July 8. He said in the post that he looks forward to spending time with his family. The status of Keith’s performances for the remainder of this year wasn’t immediately clear. His next performance is scheduled for June 17 in Wheaton, Illinois. His publicist, Elaine Schock, says some tour dates will be canceled.

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has tried to shape the Legislature to her liking. And in last week's primary, she publicly backed at least a dozen candidates, including several challengers to incumbents who are part of a contrarian group of Republicans. But two-thirds of the governor's favorites lost, and some of the lawmakers who survived her efforts to defeat them wonder why a governor they generally agree with went to such lengths to try to oust them. While endorsements often draw attention and financial resources, they don't always translate into voter support. It’s a lesson that Noem ally Donald Trump is learning as he falls short, notably in Georgia, in trying to punish Republicans who've crossed him.

Victim of pandemic, Hong Kong floating restaurant towed away

Victim of pandemic, Hong Kong floating restaurant towed away

A landmark floating restaurant that fed Queen Elizabeth II, Tom Cruise and millions of other diners has been towed out of Hong Kong after falling victim to the pandemic. The parent company of Jumbo Floating Restaurant couldn't find a new owner and lacked funds to maintain it after months of COVID-19 restrictions. The restaurant designed like a Chinese imperial palace on Aberdeen Harbour was known for its Cantonese cuisine and seafood dishes. It closed in 2020 and its staff were laid off, but the owners said they were still spending a fortune on inspection and maintenance. Tugboats towed the restaurant away Tuesday to berth elsewhere while it awaits a new operator.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three ways everyone can celebrate Juneteenth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News