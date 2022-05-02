 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Federal judge extends ban on new Kentucky abortion law

  • Updated
  • 0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge in Kentucky has extended a temporary ban on the enforcement of a new state law that effectively ended abortions because the state's two clinics said they can't comply with all its requirements.

U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings is giving the clinics more time to explain their objections to the law. Jennings extended a temporary restraining order until May 19, after the existing one expires Thursday. Jennings said, however, some parts of the law not in dispute by the two clinics and state officials would go into effect.

“I think there are pieces of this legislation that can be complied with right now,” Jennings said. The judge is planning an order on those parameters this week.

Lawyers for the clinics, Planned Parenthood and the EMW Women's Surgical Center, were in court Monday to ask for a preliminary injunction on the law, which would be an extended ban.

People are also reading…

Attorneys for the clinics went through line-by-line objections to Kentucky's new law during the four-hour hearing in Louisville's federal courthouse. Lawyers with Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office, which is defending the new law, argued throughout the hearing that the clinics need to provide facts on why they can't comply with the law.

“We maintain that there is no reason this law should be stopped from taking effect,” Cameron said in a prepared statement Monday.

Lawyers for the clinics argued the law is complicated and the state has not yet set up the guidelines for them to comply with.

“We are hopeful the judge will take into consideration the arguments made today and prevent the state from enforcing these impossible requirements on abortion providers in the state of Kentucky,” Julie Murray, a lawyer for Planned Parenthood, said after the hearing.

Kentucky's Republican-led legislature passed the new law in March and then overrode Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of the measure in April. Both of the clinics resumed abortion services after Jennings temporarily halted the law last month.

The new law bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and requires women to be examined by a doctor before receiving abortion pills. It contains new restrictions and reporting requirements, and enforcement of that compliance with stiff fines, felony penalties and revocation of physician and facility licenses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Drop in US GDP challenges Biden's pitch to voters

Drop in US GDP challenges Biden's pitch to voters

The latest report on gross domestic product is complicating President Joe Biden’s pitch that the U.S. economy is strong. It shows that the economy shrank at a 1.4% annualized rate during the first three months of this year. Biden says the drop reflects technical quirks such as businesses adding less to their inventories, while Republicans have a direct line of attack to say the problem is rooted in inflation at a 40-year high. The risk for Biden is now a muddled message going into the midterm elections at a time when voters are focused on the economy.

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

President Joe Biden took the White House press corps' annual gala as an opportunity to make light of the criticism he has faced in his 15 months in office. He also aimed a few barbs at his predecessor and the Republican Party. The White House Correspondents' Association dinner Saturday night ended a two-year pandemic-related hiatus even as the threat of COVID-19 loomed. Biden cracked, “Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year. Now that would really have been a real coup.” Biden also said he was happy to be with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than he has.

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a 'close contact'

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a 'close contact'

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House says. It's a sharp new reminder of the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy. Neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden was considered a “close contact” of Harris in recent days. The White House says Harris “has exhibited no symptoms.” After consulting with her physicians, Harris is taking Paxlovid, the Pfizer antiviral pill. Harris will isolate at her residence but continue to work remotely, and will only return to the White House once she tests negative for the virus.

Beijing enforces lockdowns, expands COVID-19 mass testing

Beijing enforces lockdowns, expands COVID-19 mass testing

Police and new fencing are restricting who can leave a locked-down area in Beijing, where authorities are trying to prevent a major COVID-19 outbreak. People lined up for throat swabs Tuesday as mass-testing expanded to most of the Chinese capital. Beijing has reported 92 cases of coronavirus infection in five days, a relatively tiny figure in a city with 21 million residents. But China trying to eliminate outbreaks entirely in contrast to how much of the world is trying to live with the virus. That zero-tolerance policy has virtually shut down China's largest city, Shanghai, for three weeks, disrupting food supplies for residents as well as global supply chains.

Fauci: US in 'a different moment' but pandemic not over

Fauci: US in 'a different moment' but pandemic not over

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the coronavirus is under better control in the United States, but the pandemic isn't over. The nation's top infectious disease expert told The Associated Press that the country is “in a different moment” of the pandemic. After what he calls a phase where COVID-19 cases were explosive, the U.S. is transitioning to better control. Cases are at a lower point than they've been in months but contagious variants are still spreading. Fauci says more work must be done. His comments came a day after he told the PBS “NewsHour” that the U.S. was “out of the pandemic phase.” They reflect how health officials are wrestling with keeping cases and hospitalizations manageable amid an unpredictable virus.

Watch Now: Related Video

The pandemic increased the amount of scams placed on older adults

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News