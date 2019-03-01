LE MARS, Iowa -- Floyd Valley Healthcare has been named one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
The annual Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals award is based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX® from iVantage Health Analytics. Now in its ninth year, the INDEX leverages 50 rural-relevant indicators across eight pillars of hospital strength to determine an overall score for each hospital. Each of the INDEX's 50 indicators is culled from publicly available data sources.
"Dedication of our entire team to making sure each and every patient is taken care of with not only the highest quality of care but also with compassion for them and their entire family remains a top priority at Floyd Valley Healthcare," hospital CEO Dustin Wright said in a statement. "Nationally there are 1,348 Critical Access Hospitals, with 82 in the state of Iowa. We are proud to be listed among the 15 hospitals recognized from Iowa. But what we are most proud of is our ability to continue to serve our local communities as their trusted healthcare partner."