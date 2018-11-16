LE MARS, Iowa -- Floyd Valley Healthcare and Northwest Iowa Diagnostics will provide stroke screenings Nov. 27.
These noninvasive, painless screenings use advanced Doppler ultrasound technology to detect abnormalities in the arteries, which can cause irregular blood flow and possibly more serious health concerns.
The screenings will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Floyd Valley Healthcare, 714 Lincoln St. NE. Patients are asked to enter the hospital through the east entrance. The cost of three separate screenings -- carotid artery/stroke, abdominal aortic aneurysm, peripheral artery disease/ankle brachial index -- is $40 each or sign up for all three for $95.
For more information or to register for an appointment, call 712-546-3479 or 1-800-642-6074 ext. 3479.