LE MARS, Iowa -- Floyd Valley Healthcare will host classes and a seminar in the coming weeks.
A two-hour "Welcome to Medicare" seminar will be led by a Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselor at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in the hospital's Primebank Good Neighbors Club Room. The seminar will cover Medicare Part A and Part B benefits, the prescription drug benefit (Part D), Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare supplement insurance.
Call 712-546-3385 or 1-800-642-6074 ext. 3385 to register for the seminar.
On Jan. 26, the hospital will host babysitting and CPR classes.
The CPR course, which runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Floyd Valley Healthcare's Conference Center Room No. 1, is designed for members of the general public, including those working in the childcare setting.
The babysitting class, for boys and girls ages 11 to 15, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the lower level Conference Center Room No. 1. Topics include safety, emergencies, feeding, diapering, bathing, bedtime, getting a babysitting job and pay scale.
Call Floyd Valley Healthcare at 546-3401 or 1-800-642-6074 ext. 3401 for more information or to register for either class. A fee is required for both classes.