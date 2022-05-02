 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Flush revenue leads means funds for Native Hawaiian programs

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers are on course to commit $600 million to a long-underfunded program providing housing and land leases to Native Hawaiians as they wrap up the current legislative session this week.

The allocations come after Hawaii tourism and state tax revenues rebounded from a COVID-19 pandemic crash. Lawmakers had a $2 billion general fund surplus this year instead of a massive revenue shortfall.

In accordance with Hawaii law, they're giving some of the bounty directly to taxpayers: $300 will go to individuals who earned less than $100,000 a year in 2021 and to couples who earned less than $200,000. Individuals and couples who earned more than those amounts will receive $100.

House and Senate lawmakers are expected to pass the refund legislation when it goes up for floor votes on Tuesday.

The $600 million for Native Hawaiian housing will help those eligible under The Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1920.

People are also reading…

The century-old law was meant to help Hawaiians be economically self-sufficient by providing them with land. People with at least 50% Hawaiian blood quantum can apply for a 99-year lease for $1 a year.

But Hawaii has been slow to award leases, and the waitlist for properties has more than 28,000 names on it.

Surveys by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands indicated some on the waitlist could instead get help with a down payment to buy a home on the market instead of signing a lease, so some of the allocation will go toward this.

Rep. Sylvia Luke, the chairwoman of the House Finance Committee, said lawmakers had a moral obligation to make a large commitment to help Native Hawaiians this session.

“If we’re not going to do it when we have a surplus, when are we ever going to do it?” Luke said last month during a “talk story” session over Zoom with the Council on Native Hawaiian Advancement.

State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, who is co-chair of the Native Hawaiian Caucus, called the funding “historic.”

People should expect to see significant home construction on Hawaiian home lands in the next five years, he said. Those who would prefer help with a down payment may be able to buy a home on the housing market right away instead of waiting for a home lands lease, he said.

“It’s going to be important for the next governor to put a team in place at the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to make sure that that money doesn’t go to waste,” Keohokalole said.

Gov. David Ige's second term ends in December and he's not allowed to run for a third term.

Together with funding and legislation for other Native Hawaiian issues this session, Keohokalole said lawmakers took the most significant action in favor of the Hawaiian community in 100 years.

Lawmakers are also putting $500 million into the state’s rainy day fund for emergencies. Ige had proposed putting $1 billion into it at the beginning of the session, but lawmakers balked at that amount.

The fund had $395 million in May 2020, when lawmakers raided it to balance the budget during the pandemic.

This year, the budget also includes $115 million in federal coronavirus relief money to build broadband infrastructure statewide and $33 million in state money to further expand broadband.

Flush coffers also allowed lawmakers to fund programs that hadn’t received money in years, like $26 million to pay for adult dental care for Medicare patients. Lawmakers had to cut funding for this when revenues crashed during the Great Recession and haven’t been able to restore it since.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Drop in US GDP challenges Biden's pitch to voters

Drop in US GDP challenges Biden's pitch to voters

The latest report on gross domestic product is complicating President Joe Biden’s pitch that the U.S. economy is strong. It shows that the economy shrank at a 1.4% annualized rate during the first three months of this year. Biden says the drop reflects technical quirks such as businesses adding less to their inventories, while Republicans have a direct line of attack to say the problem is rooted in inflation at a 40-year high. The risk for Biden is now a muddled message going into the midterm elections at a time when voters are focused on the economy.

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

President Joe Biden took the White House press corps' annual gala as an opportunity to make light of the criticism he has faced in his 15 months in office. He also aimed a few barbs at his predecessor and the Republican Party. The White House Correspondents' Association dinner Saturday night ended a two-year pandemic-related hiatus even as the threat of COVID-19 loomed. Biden cracked, “Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year. Now that would really have been a real coup.” Biden also said he was happy to be with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than he has.

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a 'close contact'

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a 'close contact'

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House says. It's a sharp new reminder of the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy. Neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden was considered a “close contact” of Harris in recent days. The White House says Harris “has exhibited no symptoms.” After consulting with her physicians, Harris is taking Paxlovid, the Pfizer antiviral pill. Harris will isolate at her residence but continue to work remotely, and will only return to the White House once she tests negative for the virus.

Beijing enforces lockdowns, expands COVID-19 mass testing

Beijing enforces lockdowns, expands COVID-19 mass testing

Police and new fencing are restricting who can leave a locked-down area in Beijing, where authorities are trying to prevent a major COVID-19 outbreak. People lined up for throat swabs Tuesday as mass-testing expanded to most of the Chinese capital. Beijing has reported 92 cases of coronavirus infection in five days, a relatively tiny figure in a city with 21 million residents. But China trying to eliminate outbreaks entirely in contrast to how much of the world is trying to live with the virus. That zero-tolerance policy has virtually shut down China's largest city, Shanghai, for three weeks, disrupting food supplies for residents as well as global supply chains.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is sleeping in actually good for you?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News