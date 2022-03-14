 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

France lifts COVID-19 rules on unvaccinated, mask wearing

  • 0
France Macron Key Moments

FILE - Police officers patrol on the empty Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, on March 17, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron adopted a martial tone, declaring the country "at war," to order the French to stay at home in what would become the country's first, strict lockdown to try to curb the spreading of the virus. The country reported over 130,000 deaths from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. French President Emmanuel Macron has formally announced that he will seek a second term in April’s presidential election.

 Francois Mori - staff, AP

PARIS (AP) — France lifted most COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, abolishing the need to wear face masks in most settings and allowing people who aren’t vaccinated back into restaurants, sports arenas and other venues.

The move had been announced earlier this month by the French government based on assessments of the improving situation in hospitals and following weeks of a steady decline in infections. It comes less than a month before the first round of the presidential election scheduled on April 10.

But in recent days, the number of new infections has started increasing again, raising concerns from some scientists it may be too soon to lift restrictions. The number of new infections have reached more than 60,000 based on a seven-day average, up from about 50,000 a week before.

Starting from Monday, people aren't required anymore to show proof of vaccination to enter places like restaurants and bars, cinemas, theaters, fairs and to use interregional transport. The so-called vaccine pass had taken effect at the end of January.

People are also reading…

In hospitals and nursing homes, unvaccinated people must provide a recent negative test or proof of recent recovery to enter.

Wearing masks are no longer required in schools, businesses and offices. They remain mandatory on public transportation and at hospitals and other health facilities. More than 92% of people age 12 and older are fully vaccinated in France, which has a population of 67 million.

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill

United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a massive spending bill Wednesday night that would rush $13.6 billion in U.S. aid to battered Ukraine and its European allies, after top Democrats were forced to abruptly drop their plan to include fresh funds to battle COVID-19.

How Noem's struggles at home may enhance White House chances

How Noem's struggles at home may enhance White House chances

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's election-year fight with fellow Republicans in the Legislature has spurred criticism she is neglecting her job to angle for the White House, but the resistance could actually be helping her national brand rather than tarnishing it.

Watch Now: Related Video

Four calcium-rich foods for those who don't like dairy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News