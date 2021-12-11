 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

France pushes vaccination campaign as virus cases increase

  • 0
Virus Outbreak France

A woman wears a face mask to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 as she walk past in front the City Hall, in Paris, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

 Rafael Yaghobzadeh - stringer, AP

PARIS (AP) — Authorities in France want to accelerate vaccinations against the coronavirus before Christmas as infections surge and more people with COVID-19 seek medical attention.

“People can celebrate Christmas normally, but we must respect the rules...and get vaccinated,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex told public radio outlet France Blue during an interview in the Alsace region late Friday.

France has registered a daily average of more than 44,000 new cases over the last week, a 36% increase from the previous week, according to the latest government figures. Weekly hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 went up 1,120, a 41% rise.

The government on Monday closed nightclubs until Jan.6 and tightened social distancing measures in closed spaces and outdoors. Castex said the government is not considering another lockdown that would limit or prohibit public events and social gatherings.

With over 48 million of France's 67 million people fully vaccinated and tens of thousands signing up for either their first shots or booster doses, the country could make it through the holiday season without additional restrictions on public life, the prime minister said.

People are also reading…

Health workers in France administer 700.000 vaccine doses a day, Castex said, adding that 90% of French residents have had at least one vaccine dose.

“It’s an excellent figure,” he said.

The government is discussing whether to have France join other countries that have authorized vaccines for children ages 5-11. Children over age 12 or who are considered at risk of complications from COVID-19 will be eligible starting Dec. 15.

Castex, 56, tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 22. His office said at the time that he had contracted the virus from his 11-year-old daughter. He was fully vaccinated, but his daughter was too young to get jabbed.

Pointing to himself as an example, the prime minister said: “So yes, vaccinating children is necessary.”

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sundance Film Fest unveils lineup for hybrid 2022 edition

Sundance Film Fest unveils lineup for hybrid 2022 edition

The Sundance Film Festival is returning to the Utah mountains in January armed with documentaries about Bill Cosby, Princess Diana, Kanye West and Lucille Ball and the directorial debuts of Eva Longoria, Tig Notaro and Jesse Eisenberg.

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you ever wonder why you sneeze after you eat?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News