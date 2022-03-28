 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Friends With Paws placing therapy dogs in some WVa schools

  • Updated
  • 0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Some West Virginia schools will have a new face joining students this year: therapy dogs to offer companionship and comfort.

Friends With Paws will be a partnership between the governor's office, West Virginia Communities in Schools Nonprofit and the state Department of Education.

The dogs will be placed in schools in counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse or other at-risk situations, Gov. Jim Justice's office said.

Justice and first lady Cathy Justice announced the program Friday.

A black Labrador retriever named Coal will be placed at Welch Elementary School in McDowell County. More dogs will be placed throughout the year, with an initial goal of at least 10 dogs in West Virginia schools in 2022.

Cathy Justice said Katie Morris, special assistant to the first lady, will be dog czar for the program.

“These therapy dogs, who are trained by people with a combined 50 years of experience, can help reduce anxiety in classrooms around the state and just be a friend for our students,” Morris said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former nurse guilty of homicide in medication error death

Former nurse guilty of homicide in medication error death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee nurse is guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient who was accidentally given the wrong medication, a jury found Friday. She was also found guilty of gross neglect of an impaired adult in a case that has fixed the attention of patient safety advocates and nurses' organizations around the country.

At a pugnacious Oscars, Apple's feel-good 'CODA' triumphs

At a pugnacious Oscars, Apple's feel-good 'CODA' triumphs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a movie year often light on crowds, the Academy Awards named an unabashed crowd-pleaser, the deaf family drama “CODA,” best picture Sunday, handing Hollywood’s top award to a streaming service for the first time in a ceremony that saw the greatest drama when Will Smith strode onstage and slapped Chris Rock.

Biscuits or bratwurst: GOP weighs its convention choices

Biscuits or bratwurst: GOP weighs its convention choices

In Milwaukee, one of two cities vying to host the Republican presidential convention in 2024, Democrats were pilloried by the potential visitors after predawn election results delivered Wisconsin for Joe Biden in the 2020 White House race. Rival Nashville, Tennessee, is run by a mayor whose Democratic brother was effectively redistricted out of his congressional seat by Republicans.

California grocery workers vote to authorize strike

California grocery workers vote to authorize strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of central and Southern California grocery workers have voted to authorize their union to call a strike against several major supermarket chains as contract negotiations are set to resume this week.

South Korea's COVID-19 deaths strain crematories, hospitals

South Korea's COVID-19 deaths strain crematories, hospitals

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Health officials in South Korea have instructed crematories to burn more bodies per day and funeral homes to add more refrigerators to store the dead as families struggle with funeral arrangements amid a rise in COVID-19 deaths.

Watch Now: Related Video

Another study is linking artificial sweeteners to cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News