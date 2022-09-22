 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Georgia board picks 2 companies to sell medical marijuana

  • Updated
  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia board overseeing the state’s efforts to get patients access to medical marijuana has approved production licenses for two companies, a step to getting patients access to medication after a seven-year wait.

The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved licenses for Botanical Sciences and Trulieve Georgia, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Specifically they’ll be able to sell medical marijuana oil that contains no more than 5% of the THC compound that is found in marijuana and that makes users high.

State law requires the companies to begin production within a year.

The state first authorized medical marijuana oil in 2015 to treat illnesses including severe seizures, Parkinson’s disease and terminal cancers. But there is still no legal way to buy it in Georgia, although nearly 25,000 patients have gotten physician approval and been placed on a state registry. Patients have gone to other states or bought through underground markets.

People are also reading…

“It’s good news to our certified patients in Georgia, and we look forward to ensuring that the product comes to market as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Sid Johnson, the commission's chairman.

Trulieve plans an indoor cultivation and processing facility in the south Georgia town of Adel.

The commission sought to award six production licenses last year, but contracts were never finalized because of protests filed by 15 losing companies that the awards were unfair.

The program was frozen until Gov. Brian Kemp appropriated $150,000 for an administrative law judge to hold hearings and resolve the protests.

The judge, Stephanie Howells, rejected all the protests in decisions finalized Friday. But the commission only awarded two of the state’s six licenses Wednesday because of pending litigation over the process, Johnson said. He said he couldn’t provide further information.

The two winning companies will be able to cultivate medical marijuana oil on 100,000 square feet (9,290 square meters) of indoor growing space.

Each company will be authorized to open five dispensaries, which will serve only registered patients.

Trulieve is a large company that already has dispensaries in eight states. Botanical Sciences is a new company that plans to operate in Glennville, a small city in southeast Georgia.

“It’s a brand-new industry in our state, and we look forward to working with companies that provide the medicine for those patients,” said Andrew Turnage, the commission’s executive director.

It’s unclear when the four remaining medical marijuana licenses could be issued to the companies selected by the commission and affirmed by the administrative law judge. Those licenses are designated for smaller growing facilities, on 50,000 square feet of growing space.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program

US: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program

Federal authorities have charged 48 people in what they're calling the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet uncovered. The defendants allegedly stole $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children.  But prosecutors say few meals were actually served, and the defendants used the money to buy luxury cars, property and jewelry. Documents made public Tuesday charge the defendants with counts including conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and bribery. Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to thousands of kids, then sought reimbursement. This year, the U.S. Justice Department has made prosecuting pandemic-related fraud a priority and has stepped up enforcement actions.

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

In an alarming assessment, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet. Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual top-level meeting, the U.N. chief pointed to the war in Ukraine, multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the dire financial situation of developing countries, and recent reversals of progress on such U.N. goals as ending extreme poverty and providing quality education for all children.

Queen put to rest with Philip, her parents in Windsor

Queen put to rest with Philip, her parents in Windsor

After the pomp and pageantry of a grand state funeral, Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest with her husband and parents in an intimate ceremony at Windsor away from media cameras. King Charles III and senior royal family members attended the private interment ceremony late Monday at St. George’s Chapel. It's a gothic church on the grounds of Windsor Castle that has had royal weddings, christenings and burials since the 15th century. Officials said the queen was interred with Prince Philip’s remains at the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex within St. George’s. Elizabeth II’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, were also interred there, along with the ashes of Princess Margaret, the late monarch’s younger sister.

Bill Clinton: 'The world's on fire,' but teamwork can help

Bill Clinton: 'The world's on fire,' but teamwork can help

President Bill Clinton says he is amazed by the massive response to the return of the Clinton Global Initiative. That's the meeting of international leaders from politics, business and philanthropy set to gather in New York for the first time since 2016. Interest in the two-day meeting – which convenes a broad spectrum of luminaries, was so large that the Clinton Foundation had to turn more than 1,000 potential attendees away. Clinton says there's a “longing” for people to get together and make good things happen. The initiative has helped people in more than 180 countries since it was established in 2005.

Sarah Sanders released from hospital after cancer surgery

Sarah Sanders released from hospital after cancer surgery

Former White House press secretary and Arkansas GOP gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders has been released from a hospital following surgery for thyroid cancer. Sanders spokesperson Judd Deere said Sanders was released Saturday and will recover at home. Sanders announced Friday that she underwent surgery to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and planned to return to the campaign trail soon. Sanders served as former President Donald Trump’s chief spokeswoman until 2019. She faces Democratic nominee Chris Jones for governor in the solidly Republican state. Her father is former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

AHA News: College Softball Player's Heart Stops After Routine Play

AHA News: College Softball Player's Heart Stops After Routine Play

TUESDAY, Sept. 20, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- In her second game of the day, Fordham University shortstop Sarah Taffet hit a ground ball to first base. The fielder charged forward, stopped the ball and kept going to tag out Sarah. It turned into a small collision, with Sarah getting knocked to the ground.

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking up is hard to do! How to recover from your heartbreak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News