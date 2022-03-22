 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

German president and his wife test positive for COVID-19

  • 0
Virus Outbreak Germany

FILE - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier addresses the media during a statement at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. A speaker of the Presidential office announced today, that he German President and his wife Elke Buedenbender got infected with the coronavirus.

 Michael Sohn - staff, AP

BERLIN (AP) — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has tested positive for COVID-19, the head of state's office said Tuesday, as the country’s infection rate remains persistently high.

Steinmeier's wife, Elke Buedenbender, also tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, the president's office said. Both have mild symptoms and immediately went into isolation.

Steinmeier has been Germany's president, which is a largely ceremonial role but carries moral authority, since 2017. Before that, he served twice as Chancellor Angela Merkel's foreign minister and was chief of staff to her predecessor, Gerhard Schroeder.

He was elected to a second five-year term in February.

Germany is currently in the process of removing most of its coronavirus restrictions despite a continuing surge in infections. On Tuesday, the national disease control center said that more than 222,000 new cases were reported over the previous 24 hours, along with 264 deaths — bringing Germany's total since the pandemic began to 127,193.

People are also reading…

The nationwide infection rate stood at 1,733.4 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. That was up from 1,585.4 a week ago.

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The AP Interview: Health chief warns of COVID funds shortage

The AP Interview: Health chief warns of COVID funds shortage

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the nation yearning for a new normal after its long struggle with the coronavirus, U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra warned Thursday that vaccines, tests and treatments will be “stuck on the ground” unless Congress provides the additional funds the White House has demanded.

Watch Now: Related Video

Non-obvious tips on how to save money on gas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News