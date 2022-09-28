 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

GOP candidate apologizes after antisemitic post surfaces

  • Updated
  • 0

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A GOP candidate for the Washington Legislature has acknowledged that a post he put on social media in 2020 is antisemitic.

Dan Johnson of Laurel, who is running to represent part of northwest Washington in the House, posted a meme on Facebook that showed a yellow Star of David with the words, “A new badge has been created which will allow you to go back to work, to travel in your state, to fly, catch a train or bus, and to buy and sell," The Bellingham Herald reported.

“I inappropriately compared pandemic mandates to the Nazis’ treatment of Jewish people,” Johnson wrote on his campaign Facebook page Tuesday, adding that at the time he was deeply frustrated by the governor's mandates. “Looking back the post trivialized the darkest time in human history and that doesn’t reflect my values."

People are also reading…

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee had ordered business closures among other measures meant to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Johnson posted on Facebook Tuesday after a Sunday story in The Bellingham Herald examined his social media going back almost 10 years. Much of his online presence was publicly available but has since been removed.

Johnson did not respond to the newspaper's questions about the posts, which the newspaper also said included sexist memes, COVID-19 misinformation, and apparent support for anti-government militants as well as the violent overthrow of elected officials.

His statement Tuesday said, “if I have ever said something that offended another (and I’m sure I have), or caused anyone pain, I am sorry."

Several of his Facebook posts have been flagged by the social media company as false, partly false, or misleading, the newspaper said.

Johnson placed second in the Aug. 2 primary and is facing Democrat Joe Timmons of Bellingham in the Nov. 8 general election. Timmons has told the newspaper Johnson’s memes and recordings were offensive.

“I believe candidates and elected officials should lead by example and that voters have a right to know the true values and opinions of those they are electing to represent them,” Timmons said previously.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After rocky start, hopes up in Oregon drug decriminalization

After rocky start, hopes up in Oregon drug decriminalization

Since Oregon residents voted in 2020 to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. Oregon still has among the highest addiction rates in the country. Fatal overdoses have increased almost 20% over the previous year, with over a thousand dead. Steve Allen, behavioral health director of the Oregon Health Authority, acknowledges that Oregon’s experiment has had a rocky start. But he says a milestone has been reached, with more than $302 million being sent to facilities across the state to help people get off drugs.

Biden's strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits

Biden's strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits

The Biden administration has an ambitious goal for America: ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030. The administration's plan includes expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food. It also seeks to promote healthy eating and physical activity so that fewer people are afflicted with diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diet-related diseases. Expanding Medicaid and Medicare access to obesity counseling and nutrition are part of the strategy. President Joe Biden is hosting a conference this week on hunger, nutrition and health, the first by the White House since 1969.

Minnesota governor pushes back against food fraud criticism

Minnesota governor pushes back against food fraud criticism

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is pushing back against critics who say his administration should have done more to thwart what federal prosecutors have called a scheme to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the U.S. government of at least $250 million. The Democrat said Thursday that the Minnesota Department of Education’s hands were tied by a court order for it to resume payments despite the state agency’s concerns. And he said the FBI asked the state to continue making payments while its investigation continued. Federal authorities on Tuesday announced charges against 48 people in Minnesota in what they call the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet.

Suit: Care home resident died with paper jammed in windpipe

Suit: Care home resident died with paper jammed in windpipe

The mother of a woman with cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities is suing the Philadelphia care home where her daughter lived for 40 years. Cheryl Yewdall died five days after she was found face down with a large paper towel or disinfecting wipe in her windpipe. No one has been charged, but a new wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Yewdall's mother casts suspicion on an unidentified staff member at the Merakey Woodhaven care home. Christine Civatte says she trusted the facility to safeguard her 50-year-old daughter. Merakey calls Yewdall’s death “a serious and tragic incident” but is denying responsibility.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to keep your food safe when your power goes out

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News