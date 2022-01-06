 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

GOP candidates for Nevada governor set to debate in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nine candidates who plan to run in Nevada's Republican gubernatorial primary in June are scheduled to debate for the first time in Reno on Thursday, as the 2022 midterm campaign kicks off.

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, attorney Joey Gilbert, former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and venture capitalist Guy Nohra are expected on the debate stage. Air force veteran Tom Heck, businessman Mickey Lufkin, doctor Fred Simon and real estate broker Barak Zilberberg will also appear.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is not scheduled to attend the Thursday debate at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno.

The race is expected to be among the most hotly contested of the country's 36 governor's races and a referendum on Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Sisolak succeeded Republican Brian Sandoval as governor after defeating former Attorney General Adam Laxalt by 5.1 percentage points in 2018.

Republicans thus far have focused on the economy, school curriculum choices and election policies as central campaign issues and pushed back against mandates in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including masks and vaccines.

Watch Now: Google can help you find a doctor

