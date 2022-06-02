 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

GOP hopefuls say guards, mental health keys to stop attacks

  • 0

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — There was little difference among Republican candidates for governor in a televised debate Thursday when it came to questions of protecting schoolchildren from mass shootings, reversing some of the nation's more liberal abortion-access laws and ensuring that parents, not bureaucrats, decide what children learn in the classroom.

Aside from a few potshots at the presumed front-runner, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, hopefuls for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in the June 28 primary stuck to the Republican script in an hourlong debate sponsored by WLS-TV, Univision and the League of Women Voters of Illinois.

On a day that marked a third mass shooting in little more than a week, none of the six candidates mentioned restrictions on firearms sales despite President Joe Biden's plea for action.

“Democrats use every crisis to step in and try to say gun control is the answer," said financial manager Jesse Sullivan of Petersburg. “The real problem is the liberal agenda, the liberal agenda that has been taking God and faith values out of our society... I’m going to bring those values back into the government.”

People are also reading…

State Sen. Darren Bailey, a farmer from Xenia, said boosting mental health programs for young people who take up arms when troubled is “the only solution we have" but said in the case of school shootings, armed safety officers should be posted, something echoed by Max Solomon, a Chicago attorney and minister. Bull Valley business owner Gary Rabine said tougher sentences for gun crimes are necessary and former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo said he would closely listen to schools and communities about needed improvements in mental health services.

The winner of the primary election will take on the winner of the Democratic primary, featuring incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker who is facing a challenge from Chicago activist and registered nurse Beverly Miles.

With conservative states pushing tougher laws on abortion after a leaked preliminary opinion showing the U.S. Supreme Court leaning toward overturning the Roe v. Wade, the candidates largely agreed on reinstituting parental notification, a law the Democratic-led Legislature repealed and Pritzker signed this week. They also agreed on ending publicly funded abortions.

“J.B. Pritzker signed legislation to allow a teenager to walk into an abortion clinic, 12, 13, 14, 15 years and get an abortion without their parents knowing about it,” Irvin said. “I would reinstate that immediately.”

None of the candidates believes public schools should include contributions of the LGBTQ community, with Irvin saying lessons should stay focused on the basics “to give our kids opportunities for the future." Schimpf promoted his Illinois Parents' Bill of Rights to give parents the final say in their education and upbringing, including allowing girls to compete in sports without facing disadvantages because of their biological gender.

Even if a Republican wins the governor's office, the Legislature very likely will remain solidly in Democratic hands. Each candidate vowed to work cooperatively with a Democratic Legislature. Solomon vowed to make it work with him by ensuring that no Democratic legislative candidate goes unchallenged on Election Day.

“There are many Democrats that think like we do around this circle, but unfortunately, they feel hindered that they won't get re-elected if they subscribe to these policies of freedom and lower taxes and safe streets,” Bailey said. “When I have the pulpit and when I'm able to express that message we'll have many come along and we will be able to work together because we must."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Case levels in other states where the new variants arrived earlier suggest Nebraska cases still could climb well above current levels. A number of northeastern states have case levels more than four times Nebraska’s.

Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan

Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan

A federal judge has given his final blessing to full freedom for John Hinckley, the man who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman noted Wednesday that Hinckley, who turned 67 on Sunday, was profoundly troubled when he shot Reagan but that he had been able to get mental health help. The judge said in September that he would free Hinckley from all remaining restrictions on June 15 as long as Hinckley continued to do well. Wednesday’s hearing, which Hinckley did not attend, did not change anything about his planned release from conditions. The judge said he was no longer a danger to himself or others.

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

Hundreds of flights worldwide were canceled by mid-afternoon Sunday, adding to the mounting number of scrubbed flights during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend. About 1,460 flights had been canceled as of 7 p.m. EDT Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. That follows more than 2,300 cancellations Friday and another 1,500 on Saturday. Nearly 450 of Sunday’s cancellations involved aircraft scheduled to fly to or from U.S. cities. Delta Air Lines canceled the most flights among major U.S. airlines. Delta said Saturday's cancellations were because of bad weather and “air traffic control actions.”

Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later

Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later

Abortions later in pregnancy are relatively rare, even more so now with the availability of medications to terminate early pregnancies. Yet a small percentage of women seek abortions past the first trimester each year. With each week of pregnancy, abortions become more difficult to obtain, both logistically and financially. The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide by June whether to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. Some states will ban abortions, which means women may have to travel. That could push more people to have the procedure later.

Day of triumph turned to day of tragedy for honor student

Day of triumph turned to day of tragedy for honor student

Tuesday should have been a day of triumph for 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez. Instead, it was the day she died. Maite was among 19 grade school students and two teachers who were shot to death at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. The 18-year-old gunman also died. Maite had always been a straight-A student until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the school to call off in-person classes. Zoom didn’t work well for Maite and she got all Fs. But with school back in session, Maite rebounded, achieving all As and Bs. She was among the honor roll students recognized at an assembly Tuesday morning, hours before her death.

UK to hold days-long bash to celebrate queen's 70-year reign

UK to hold days-long bash to celebrate queen's 70-year reign

Britain is getting ready for a party featuring mounted troops, solemn prayers — and a pack of dancing mechanical corgis. The nation will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne this week with four days of pomp and pageantry in central London. But behind the brass bands and the queen's appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace lies a drive to show that the royal family still remains relevant. The royals, sometimes criticized as being out of touch, want to show that their support comes from all parts of a society that has become more multicultural amid immigration from the Caribbean, South Asia and Eastern Europe. The jubilee is also part of the effort to prepare the public for the day when Prince Charles takes the throne.

Local governments turn away $73M of federal pandemic aid

Local governments turn away $73M of federal pandemic aid

Local governments across the U.S. have turned down a potential total of $73 million in federal pandemic relief funds. An Associated Press analysis found that 1,468 smaller cities, towns, villages and counties effectively said “no” to their share of the American Rescue Plan. Some local officials told the AP they had no need for the money. Others said they didn't want the hassle of dealing with the federal government. Some expressed political opposition to the relief package enacted last year by the Democratic-led Congress and President Joe Biden. The rejected money amounts to a small percentage of the $350 billion of government aid.

Melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids, study says

Melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids, study says

A new study is drawing attention to a rise in poisonings in children involving the sleep aid melatonin. Last year, U.S. poison control centers received more than 52,000 calls of children consuming worrisome amounts of melatonin. That's a six-fold increase in what was reported about a decade earlier. Most such poisonings are children ages 5 and younger, who accidentally got into bottles of melatonin. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the study Thursday. The Michigan pediatrician who was the lead author says parents might think of melatonin as a vitamin, but she says it really belongs in the medicine cabinet.

Georgia high court won't hear appeal from death row prisoner

Georgia high court won't hear appeal from death row prisoner

Georgia’s highest court on Wednesday declined to hear an appeal filed for a man on death row claiming that his execution would be unconstitutional because he has cognitive impairments that cause him to function like a young child. Lawyers for Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. had argued in a filing with the Georgia Supreme Court that Presnell suffered brain damage caused by his mother’s heavy alcohol use during pregnancy. The case was one of two pending before the state high court for Presnell, who killed an 8-year-old girl and raped her 10-year-old friend in May 1976 and had been scheduled to be executed last month.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three morning habits that are ruining your sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News