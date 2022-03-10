 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GOP lawmakers in Kentucky advance 15-week abortion ban

  Updated
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Republican State Senator Max Wise stands at his desk on the Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Republican lawmakers on Thursday, March 10, 2022 advanced a proposed abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy, part of the latest push to place restrictions on the procedure in Kentucky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers on Thursday advanced a proposed abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy, part of the latest push to place restrictions on the procedure in Kentucky.

The measure is modeled after a Mississippi law under review by the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that could dramatically limit abortion rights in the United States.

The Kentucky bill would be "immediately enforceable” without risk of legal challenge if the Mississippi law is upheld by the high court, said GOP Sen. Max Wise, the bill's lead sponsor.

Wise's measure easily cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee, advancing to the full Senate.

Kentucky law currently bans abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Last week, the GOP-led Kentucky House passed a separate proposal to strictly regulate the dispensing of abortion pills. That measure would require women to be examined in person by a doctor before receiving the medication. About half of abortions performed in Kentucky are the result of medication procedures. The bill has been referred to a Senate committee for review.

The bills continue aggressive efforts by Kentucky lawmakers to put restrictions and conditions on abortion since the GOP assumed complete control of the legislature after the 2016 election.

The proposed 15-week abortion ban sparked impassioned discussion Thursday.

Democratic Sen. Karen Berg called the measure a “medical sham” and said the legislature's focus should be on alleviating poverty, including among women heading households. Democratic Sen. Gerald Neal said the state “has no business trying to regulate a woman's body.”

Republican Sen. Danny Carroll said he voted for the bill to “protect the rights of the unborn, and I make no apologies for that.” GOP Sen. Phillip Wheeler said the committee’s support for the measure was "very much in line with Kentucky values.”

GOP Sen. Stephen West said debate on the bill revolved around when the unborn reach viability.

“I always think if you’re going to err on the side of life or death, you always err on the side of life and giving these babies a chance to survive,” West said in supporting the bill.

Abortion-rights advocate Tamarra Wieder said the 15-week ban amounted to “nothing more than political theater” in an election year by essentially duplicating previous efforts. Other stringent anti-abortion laws enacted in prior years by Kentucky legislators are stalled while winding through court challenges, said Wieder, Kentucky state director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates.

Addia Wuchner, executive director of Kentucky Right to Life Association, countered that the bill is “another step forward ... in protecting those who do not have a voice for themselves, and that’s Kentucky’s unborn children.”

The 15-week abortion ban bill is Senate Bill 321. The House-passed legislation is House Bill 3.

