 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

GOP lawmakers poised to end special session on abortion ban

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas Prices Wisconsin

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. on Feb. 15, 2022. Evers on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, issued an executive order declaring that an abnormal economic disruption exists in Wisconsin due to a disruption of energy supplies, allowing him to trigger a state ban on price gouging of gasoline and diesel.

 Andy Manis - freelancer, FR19153 AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators in Wisconsin were poised Wednesday to meet in a special session Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the battleground state's dormant abortion ban and quickly adjourn without taking any action.

Wisconsin adopted a ban on abortion except to save the mother's life in 1849, year after the territory became a state. The U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that essentially legalized abortion nationwide in 1973 nullified the ban.

The court is expected to overturn Roe v. Wade this month, which would allow Wisconsin's ban to go back into effect. Evers on June 8 called the Legislature into a special session Wednesday to repeal the ban.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Republicans have blasted the move as a political stunt designed to please the Democratic base as Evers faces reelection in November. GOP leaders in the Assembly and Senate planned to gavel in to start the special session around noon Wednesday and then end it by gaveling out immediately.

People are also reading…

The state ban will likely be challenged in court should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

One major question is how the ban would interact with a related state law passed in 1985 that prohibits abortions after the fetus has reached viability but has an exemption for women whose health could be endangered by continuing the pregnancy. Abortion-rights groups have argued for a broad interpretation of that exemption to include a woman’s emotional and mental health.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has said he thinks the 1849 law is too old to enforce. He has also said he will not investigate or prosecute doctors who perform abortions if the old law does take effect again.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

President Joe Biden wants U.S. oil refiners to produce more gasoline and diesel. In a letter to refiners Wednesday, Biden says their profits have tripled during a time of war between Russia and Ukraine as Americans struggle with record high prices. Biden writes the oil companies need to work with his administration on “near-term solutions” addressing the crisis. Gas prices nationwide average roughly $5 a gallon, an economic burden for many Americans and a political threat for Biden's fellow Democrats before midterm elections. Biden's message that corporate greed contributes to higher prices might resonate with voters. ExxonMobil says it has informed Biden's administration of its planned investments to increase oil production.

AP Interview: Biden says a recession is 'not inevitable'

AP Interview: Biden says a recession is 'not inevitable'

President Joe Biden says the American people are “really, really down” after a tumultuous two years with the coronavirus pandemic, volatility in the economy and now surging gasoline prices that are hitting family budgets. But in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press, Biden stressed that a recession was “not inevitable” and held out hope of giving the country a greater sense of confidence. Biden is bristling at claims by Republican lawmakers that last year’s COVID-19 aid plan was fully to blame for inflation reaching a 40-year high, calling that argument “bizarre.” The president says he sees reason for optimism with the 3.6% unemployment rate and America’s relative strength.

Watch Now: Related Video

Your kid's swimsuit color is really important when it comes to water safety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News