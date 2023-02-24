Nebraska judicial branch struggles to find workers, mental health services
A dozen clinics across Nebraska have begun — or soon will start — offering virtual appointments for certain sexual and reproductive health care services through a $550,000 federal grant aimed at expanding capacity and access to such care in the state.
Through its In Control campaign, Nebraska Family Planning is working with six agencies that operate clinics from Chadron to Peru to expand the availability of affordable, accessible birth control, emergency contraception and pregnancy counseling.
“It’s really exciting that we get to support this statewide effort to improve access to sexual and reproductive health through virtual care,” said Mariel Harding, senior director of programs and initiatives with Nebraska Family Planning.
Harding noted that other clinics in the state have provided virtual health care for sexual and reproductive health. But the campaign marks the first time that the organization has engaged in a coordinated push to increase capacity and access through virtual care.
Nebraska Family Planning administers Nebraska’s Title X funding, the federal money that ensures residents have access to a broad ranges of sexual and reproductive health care for free or at low cost. Fees are determined on a sliding scale based on household income and the number of people in the household.
The new funds, Harding said, are part of a $16.3 million pool that federal officials have awarded nationally to expand telehealth for family planning services.
Many Nebraskans face challenges getting such care because of cost, distance from health care providers, lack of transportation or child care or difficulty making appointments around their work schedules, Harding said.
Some 90% of Nebraska’s counties face a shortage of obstetrician/gynecologists, according to a
2020 workforce report from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Virtual appointments are conducted by phone or video call. Translation services are available. To find a local clinic or sign up for an appointment, visit
InControlNebraska.com. Campaign materials are available in English and Spanish.
Harding said the experience during a virtual appointment is very similar to what happens during an in-person visit. Providers conduct a full intake, including taking a medical history. Patients spend as much or more time with the provider as they would in person. Providers also can send prescriptions to a pharmacy, just as they would during an in-person session. Visits are confidential.
“This is just one more way to break down those barriers to make sure people can access care where they need it, when they need it,” Harding said.
Some sites also are starting to mail out at-home test kits for sexually transmitted infections. Patients can then collect samples and return the kits for testing.
“That’s not available everywhere, but that is also starting as part of this work,” she said.
How states compare by the shortage of mental health professionals—and how much they fall short
How states compare by the shortage of mental health professionals—and how much they fall short
Even though the demand for virtual mental health services exploded in 2020, 37 states have reported shortages in quality mental health care availability. The Department of Health and Human Services, or DHHS, projects a deficit equalling nearly 27,000 full-time jobs across nine professions, including psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, therapists, and social workers, by 2025.
The DHHS also employed Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration data from the 2013 National Survey on Drug Use and Health to project
an alternative scenario—one far more alarming. With SAMSHA data incorporated, the country will be short 250,510 people in nine critical mental health professions by 2025. Population growth, aging, economic conditions, and the geographic location of the health workforce are some of the many factors that could lead to such shortages.
The
Health Resources and Services Administration, which is charged with improving access to quality mental health care for isolated and/or financially vulnerable communities, oversees programs that allocate educational resources as well as clinical training integrating mental health care with primary care. Charlie Health investigated how every state ranks in the shortage of mental health professionals and what it would take to close the shortfall using data from the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Census Bureau. States are ranked by the percentage of counties with a mental health professional shortage.
Only geographic areas with a fully designated shortage status and listed ratio of patients to providers were included in the list. The following states are not included because they do not currently have any counties or census tracts designated with mental health professional shortages: Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington D.C., Kentucky, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont, and Wyoming.
Research suggests that
training mental health workers in community-based settings—and rural areas that often experience shortages—is likely to produce providers willing to serve these high-need areas during their careers. Focusing resources in states with the most significant lack of mental health care providers could eliminate more than 40% of the projected shortages. Seven states have more than half of the counties with shortages. Six of these seven states are in the Midwest, where communities are generally more spread apart, which can impede access to a mental health care provider. Keep reading to learn where shortages are worst.
Canva
#37. Wisconsin
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 0.39% (22,845 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 53,753 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 23,753
Canva
#36. Florida
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 0.47% (101,823 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 40,729 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 10,729
FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock
#35. Montana
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 0.53% (5,897 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 11,794 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 9,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 2,794
Canva
#34. New York
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 0.60% (119,569 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 75,787 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 45,787
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#33. Pennsylvania
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 0.61% (79,196 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 35,594 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 5,594
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#32. Arizona
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 0.73% (52,947 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 75,639 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 45,639
Brandon Burris // Shutterstock
#31. Oregon
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 1.13% (48,028 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 68,611 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 38,611
Jess Kraft // Shutterstock
#30. Virginia
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 2.02% (174,192 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 57,584 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 27,584
Canva
#29. West Virginia
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 3.14% (56,058 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 46,715 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 16,715
Canva
#28. Michigan
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 3.91% (393,303 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 59,700 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 29,700
Gary R Ennis Photos // Shutterstock
#27. Maine
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 4.14% (56,788 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 49,456 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 19,456
Canva
#26. Missouri
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 4.37% (269,528 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 31,024 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 1,024
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#25. California
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 4.75% (1,864,445 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 105,072 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 75,072
Rigucci // Shutterstock
#24. North Carolina
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 5.83% (614,743 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 102,048 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 72,048
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#23. Maryland
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 10.14% (624,847 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 54,008 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 24,008
eurobanks // Shutterstock
#22. Hawaii
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 11.35% (163,618 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 109,079 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 79,079
Canva
#21. Texas
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 11.39% (3,363,727 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 42,109 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 12,109
Roschetzky Photography // Shutterstock
#20. Louisiana
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 11.90% (550,377 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 74,564 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 44,564
Canva
#19. Tennessee
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 13.54% (944,598 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 57,116 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 27,116
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock
#18. Oklahoma
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 14.20% (566,076 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 47,513 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 17,513
TLF Images // Shutterstock
#17. Mississippi
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 17.07% (503,475 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 177,657 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 147,657
Canva
#16. Ohio
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 17.13% (2,017,452 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 52,432 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 22,432
Canva
#15. Georgia
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 17.52% (1,891,606 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 32,192 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 2,192
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#14. Kansas
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 18.90% (554,596 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 50,723 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 20,723
Canva
#13. South Dakota
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 19.53% (174,838 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 71,517 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 41,517
Hank Shiffman // Shutterstock
#12. Alabama
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 19.53% (984,262 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 34,119 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 4,119
Canva
#11. Washington
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 20.19% (1,562,227 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 238,759 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 208,759
Max Lindenthaler // Shutterstock
#10. Minnesota
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 20.58% (1,174,675 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 80,523 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 50,523
Sandra Burm // Shutterstock
#9. Alaska
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 24.30% (178,073 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 70,488 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 40,488
Marc Cappelletti // Shutterstock
#8. Utah
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 26.23% (875,430 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 304,668 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 274,668
Jason Finn // Shutterstock
#7. Colorado
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 27.97% (1,625,866 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 57,599 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 27,599
Lauren Orr // Shutterstock
#6. Nevada
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 29.41% (924,579 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 230,707 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 200,707
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#5. Iowa
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 31.50% (1,005,699 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 45,199 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 15,199
Canva
#4. Indiana
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 31.68% (2,155,859 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 74,775 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 44,775
Canva
#3. Illinois
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 36.06% (4,568,804 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 78,929 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 48,929
DiegoMariottini // Shutterstock
#2. Idaho
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 51.33% (975,776 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 51,415 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 21,415
Canva
#1. Nebraska
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 53.57% (1,051,891 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 41,059 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 11,059
This story originally appeared on Charlie Health and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Canva
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!