Group of Nebraska doctor moms calls for mask requirements in schools

Dr. Melissa St. Germain, an Omaha pediatrician, said the delta variant spreads about as easily as chickenpox.

“The delta variant has really changed what we know about COVID,” she said. “It is way more infectious — about 1,000 times more viral particles floating around than the previous version of COVID.”

Masks are able to catch most of the viral particles as they come out of someone’s mouth, St. Germain said.

Dr. Emily Dietle, another area pediatrician, said she has received emails from parents who are concerned about their children going to school.

“They can vaccinate their kids, but not all kids are healthy,” she said. “All kids deserve an education; all kids deserve to be able to go to school, have social interactions.”

Dietle said that the group doesn’t view masks as a way to keep people apart but as a way to keep them together. Masks can allow schools to safely open and stay open, she said.

While mortality rates for children who contract COVID are low, Dietle said kids are not immune from the long-term effects of it.