 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Group seeking statewide vote on legal pot submits signatures

  • Updated
  • 0

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group seeking a statewide vote on whether to fully legalize adult use of marijuana in Oklahoma submitted boxes of signatures on Tuesday with hopes of getting the question on the November ballot.

Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws submitted more than 164,000 signatures to the Office of the Secretary of State, far more than the roughly 95,000 they need to qualify State Question 820 for the ballot. They also beat the Aug. 1 deadline they had by nearly a month.

Campaign advisor Ryan Kiesel, an attorney and former Democratic state lawmaker, said the extra signatures and the additional time should ensure the question makes it on the November general election ballot.

“I think it's very unlikely that there's a credible challenge to our process that could delay this," Kiesel said.

If approved by voters, the question would legalize the use of marijuana for any adult over the age of 21. Marijuana sales would be subjected to a 15% excise tax on top of the standard sales tax, and the revenue it generates would be used to help fund local municipalities, the court system, public schools, substance abuse treatment and the state's general revenue fund.

People are also reading…

The current 7% excise tax on medical marijuana sales generates about $5 million in state revenue each month, plus another roughly $6 million each month in state and local sales taxes, according to figures from the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

The proposal also outlines a judicial process for people to seek expungement or dismissal of prior marijuana-related convictions.

“We create a very simple, efficient, low-cost way for Oklahomans to be able to get those charges and convictions off their record," Kiesel said.

Oklahoma already has one of the most robust medical marijuana programs in the country, with roughly 10% of the state's residents having state-issued medical cards that allow them to purchase, grow and consume marijuana. Kiesel said full legalization would dovetail with the state's existing medical marijuana program, but allow adults without a license, including those who visit from out of state, to purchase marijuana.

The Yes on 820 campaign raised about $70,000, all of it from two advocacy groups: New York-based Drug Policy Action, which advocates for sensible drug laws, and Washington, D.C.-based New Approach Advocacy Fund, which supports cannabis reform in states.

It's also likely that a marijuana question on the ballot in November could increase voter turnout. About 892,000 voters cast ballots on the medical marijuana question in June 2018 midterm primary election. By comparison, only about 528,000 voters cast ballots in the governor's race in last week's midterm primary election.

A separate proposal that would legalize marijuana in Oklahoma through a constitutional amendment is still in the signature gathering phase.

Follow Sean Murphy at www.twitter.com/apseanmurphy

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords

Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords

The White House says President Joe Biden will present the nation's highest civilian honor to 17 people, including gymnast Simone Biles, actor Denzel Washington and the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, with whom Biden served in the Senate. Biden will also recognize Sandra Lindsay, the New York nurse who rolled up her sleeve on live television in December 2020 to receive the first COVID-19 vaccination that was administered in the U.S. Other recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom are gun safety advocate Gabrielle Giffords, late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and U.S. women's national soccer team player Megan Rapinoe.

Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling

Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling

Clinics are shutting down abortion services in Texas after the Supreme Court in the nation's second-largest state blocked an order that briefly allowed the procedure to resume in some cases. It's the latest development in legal scrambles taking place across the country following the reversal of reversal of Roe v. Wade. The Friday night ruling stopped a three-day-old order allowing abortions to resume up to six weeks into pregnancy. On Saturday, the American Civil Liberties Union said it doubted that any abortions were now being provided in the state. One provider, Whole Woman’s Health, says the ruling forced it to stop offering the procedure in its four Texas clinics.

After abortion ruling, clinic staff grapple with trauma

After abortion ruling, clinic staff grapple with trauma

Nationwide, workers at clinics that shuttered abortion services are feeling fear and stress as they chart a path forward following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. At what was West Virginia's only abortion clinic, the days following the historic court ruling have been filled with grief for staff as their new reality sets in. Women's Health Center of West Virginia Chief Nurse Executive Maness said conversations she had with frantic patients when she had to cancel abortion appointments in her head in an inescapable loop. But staff are determined that the clinic remain open, providing services such as cervical exams and cancer screenings for patients with nowhere else to go.

From one July Fourth to the next, a steep slide for Biden

From one July Fourth to the next, a steep slide for Biden

President Joe Biden is set to mark his second Fourth of July since taking office, and he's finding a far different political atmosphere today than a year ago. At this time last year, the United States had been making steady progress against the pandemic, and Biden said the country was “closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus.” But in the past year, two variants proved the coronavirus remained a threat, and Biden's presidency has become bogged down in other challenges, some of them outside of his control. His approval rating has fallen 20 percentage points between his first and second Independence Days, according to polls from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Vermont US Sen. Leahy undergoes surgery on broken hip

Vermont US Sen. Leahy undergoes surgery on broken hip

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont underwent surgery Thursday after he broke his hip in a fall at his home. A spokesman for the 82-year-old Democrat says Leahy is “comfortably recovering” at a Washington area hospital after successful surgery. Leahy fell Wednesday night at his home in McLean, Virginia. Doctors said the best course of action was to have surgery as soon as possible. He is expected to make a full recovery and begin physical therapy. Leahy is the longest-serving sitting senator. He announced in November that he will not seek reelection this fall.

New Zealand leader makes first trip to UK since trade deal

New Zealand leader makes first trip to UK since trade deal

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made her first visit to the U.K. since both countries signed a free trade agreement. She met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday to boost bilateral ties and discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine. The trip came after both leaders attended the NATO summit in Madrid. They will also discuss security challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region. It was Ardern’s first visit to the U.K. since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. New Zealand had enacted a strict border policy at the outset of the pandemic and only recently reopened its borders to international visitors.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sleep duration is vital for heart health, according to recommendations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News