Hastings couple among many Nebraskans benefiting from expanded health insurance subsidies

This spring, Jacobi helped the couple connect with their new plan. Dale Schendt said they have much better coverage. His wife plans to have her second knee surgery as soon as she's able. With the new deductible, their cost for both procedures will be about $2,300.

"I can afford that," Dale Schendt said.

Jacobi said his agency is also seeing good things under the new law for qualified employers with 50 or fewer employees. Instead of offering a group health insurance plan, the agency is helping such companies take advantage of the marketplace by having employees pick a plan and then reimbursing the workers for anything the subsidies don't cover.

McPike said people already on the exchange may not only qualify for additional tax credits but also have enough to move to plans with better benefits, including lower deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses.

Andrés Sandoval, a care coordinator at Midtown Health Center in Norfolk, said his clinic has worked with patients who needed surgery or other procedures but had deductibles that would require them to pay the first $7,000 or $8,000 for their care.