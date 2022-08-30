As Alzheimer's ravages Lincoln woman's mind, her daughter says a long goodbye

Candy Carter isn't sure when, exactly, she made the promise that has consumed much of her life for the past three years, the promise that she has regretted at times and nearly broken, but has, so far, kept.

Her mom, June Thomas, worked as a medical aid in a Minneapolis nursing home for nearly three decades before moving to Lincoln, where she made her daughter swear not to move her into the kind of facility she had worked at for 27 years.

Carter guesses she agreed to the pact in the mid-2010s, before her mom first began to repeat stories and neglect her bills, before she had called her daughter a bitch for the first time and well before doctors diagnosed the South Dakota native with dementia caused by Alzheimer's disease in 2020.

In the years since, Carter has paid for the promise she made.

She has missed work and vacations, serving as Thomas' caregiver. She has given up her passion, photography, to spend more time with her mom. She has forked over thousands of dollars to pay off her mothers' overdue bills and to keep her in her east Lincoln condo.

And even as her mother's closest child — the other three live out-of-state — Carter has at times felt estranged from the woman she looks after, as a progressive disease destroys her memory and cognitive functions and strips away the parts of June Thomas that make her Carter's mom.

"But I know I will never feel any guilt for breaking that promise," Carter says from her mother's living room, where too many spills have permanently stained the carpet.

"To me, a promise is important. A promise is your word."

Before she was one of at least 35,000 people living with Alzheimer's in Nebraska, Thomas was a single mother of five kids who tended bar and sang at nightclubs, her daughter says.

Born in June 1939 to Irish-American parents, Thomas was one of eight kids growing up in South Dakota. She married young and soon divorced. She loved to travel. She didn't take crap, her daughter says.

"Not the type I've seen cry much," Carter says, and soon, her mom is interrupting.

"Rosie, I have to go potty," Thomas says, turning to her in-home caregiver, Rosanna Herder, minutes after she'd returned to her recliner from a bathroom break.

"You just went potty, mom," Carter says. "See, that's — she forgets."

Lapses in memory are often the first signals that prelude an eventual Alzheimer's diagnosis, and often, those signals are met with indifference, chalked up merely to the affects of aging, said Heather Morgan, an Omaha-based Geriatrics expert who has practiced medicine for more than 20 years.

The disease's impact worsens gradually over several years, as deposits of abnormal proteins called amyloid and tau build up in and around brain cells, stealing cognitive functions over time, eventually leading — or contributing — to death.

"I think a lot of people understand that you can die of kidney failure, you can die of heart failure," Morgan said. "Dementia related to Alzheimer's disease is really chronic brain failure."

The seventh-leading cause of death in the United States and in the nine counties surrounding Lincoln, Alzheimer's has killed increasingly over the past two decades.

Fewer than 100 people died of the disease annually in the Lincoln area in previous decades, when Alzheimer's killed 91 people in 1999, 89 in 2000 and 90 in 2001, according to CDC data. But from 2016 to 2020 — the last year for which CDC data is available — the disease killed an average of 152 people per year in the nine-county region.

The Alzheimer's Association, a nationwide nonprofit that focuses on supporting patients and investing in research, projects diagnoses to rise by another 14% in Nebraska over the next three years, forecasting 40,000 Nebraskans living with the disease by 2025.

"Our population is aging, right?" said Sharon Stephens, the executive director of the association's Nebraska chapter. "And as we age and that group grows in size, there will be more Alzheimer's and dementia. So, no matter where you live, it's a concern."

Adding to what Stephens described as the state's "math problem" is the incalculable burden placed on unpaid caregivers — often aging spouses or adult children — who number in the 60,000s in Nebraska, and included Carter when her mother's behavior first started to change in 2018.

At first, Carter says, the differences were subtle. She repeated herself and misremembered the names of her children and grandchildren. She stopped driving and stopped taking the long walks that once consumed her days.

Later, Carter learned that Thomas had began hoarding and neglecting her health. Her condo, Carter recalled, was cluttered from floor to ceiling with junk Thomas couldn't part with. She had wrapped her legs in bandages to hide growing sores on her legs. She hid her condition from her daughter.

"I became her caregiver, and no longer her daughter," says Carter, who has children and grandchildren of her own and a full-time, third-shift job working in the state's juvenile corrections system.

At first, Carter's role included grocery shopping and cleaning, tasks she'd complete before or after working overnight at the Department of Corrections. She'd fall asleep in a century-old rocking chair in her mother's living room, there in case Thomas needed her.

Soon, though, Thomas could not cook her own meals or give herself a bath, and Carter, ailed by hip problems, had to pay out of pocket for an aide to help her mother shower.

And Carter installed a Ring-style camera inside her mom's condo, which alerted her when the now-83-year-old would try to leave in the middle of the night, sometimes in a state of undress, because she woke up disoriented.

Doctors later diagnosed Thomas with Sundowner's syndrome, the term applied to a group of symptoms that can emerge in dementia and other memory loss patients, which can cause confusion, anxiety and wandering in the late afternoon that continue into the night.

"I showed (the doctors) video of my mom, at 3 a.m., walking around, yelling for her sister, who is deceased," Carter says. "Walking around, at the door, trying to open it up and go outside."

The stress that came with caregiving took its toll on Carter, who said her close-knit relationships with her six grandchildren suffered as her focus shifted to Thomas. She called around to care facilities, and even toured one, weighing the cost she was paying to watch after her mother and the guilt that loomed if she didn't.

"It became too much for me," she says.

And then Carter suffered a stress-induced transient ischaemic attack, or a mini-stroke, in early 2021. Hospital staff approached her about her stress levels, she said, and so she filled them in — on her mother's diagnosis, on the toll it had taken, on the promise she had made.

The staff referred Carter to Aging Partners, a city department focused on supporting aging residents and their caregivers, where staff helped Carter secure a Medicaid waiver for her mom's care.

The waiver covers in-home companion care for 67 hours a week, which has mostly involved Herder, a local provider for Right at Home care service who has spent each weekday alongside Thomas since March. Carter calls her a lifesaver.

Her burden lessened, Carter says she enjoys her mother's company in a way that she wasn't able to before the Medicaid waiver. She is Thomas' daughter again — a fact that brings both joy and fear.

Carter has done the research. She knows dementia is not strictly hereditary, but that genetics play a role. Her grandmother — Thomas' mother — had the disease, and Carter knows one day she might soon have it too.

In her mother's condo on her own 64th birthday, Carter is not celebrating. She is facing a grim reminder of the brutal costs of Alzheimer's, saying a long goodbye to who is left of her stubborn mother.

"Mom sleeps in her chair. She will not sleep in her bed," Carter says, before Thomas interrupts.

"One of the worst things to get is senior dementia," her mother says.

"That's right," Carter says. "That's what you told me."

"Yes it is," Thomas says.

"But see, mom, you're lucky, because you're in your own home, right?" Carter says. "I've kept that promise."

Carter begins to explain that Thomas knows she has dementia, that she's frustrated by it, that she's been talking more and more lately about the disease and what it's taken from her.

But before she finishes her thought, Thomas is interrupting again.

"Senior dementia is one of the worst things to get," she says.