As omicron wave appears to crest, Nebraska hospitals still face weeks of struggle

Nebraska may be nearing a peak for COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant, but hospitals are likely to be dealing with the fallout for weeks to come.

Seven-day case averages have declined slightly in both Douglas and Lancaster counties over the past few days, and the statewide average appears to have leveled off.

But hospital numbers continue to rise. As of Monday morning, there were 735 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, which was down slightly from Friday but still up almost 15% from a week ago. Compared with a month ago, hospitalizations are up more than 50%.

"We are facing a rapid increase in hospitalizations across Nebraska," said Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association.

Nordquist said anyone who's trying to minimize the situation or thinks the problem is overstated is "not telling themselves the truth."

And even the possibility of a peaking in cases this week "certainly isn't going to instantly relieve the pressure that our hospitals are facing," he said.

"We're still in for a long haul here in terms of caring for Nebraskans in our hospitals."

Hospitalization numbers often lag COVID-19 case numbers by several days, which means they could continue rising over the next week or two even if case numbers start to fall.

In addition, Nordquist said hospitals continue to face a storm of additional crises, including staffing shortages, a lack of blood supply and the inability to transfer patients.

Ryan Larsen, CEO of Community Medical Center in Falls City, said a quarter of the hospital's caregivers are out right now, many because of COVID-19, leading the hospital to cut back on some services.

Dr. Harris Frankel, chief medical officer of Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, said staff absenteeism, which has been running about 10 times higher than normal, was a "tipping point" in leading the hospital to institute its crisis standards of care plan for the first time in its history earlier this month.

He said the hospital is "holding its own" as COVID-19 patients continue to take up nearly one-fourth of its beds.

While temporary staff absences due to illnesses are the main problem, hospitals also are having to deal with permanent staff losses due to people retiring or leaving for better jobs or those in other industries.

The New York Times reported that Nebraska is among states that have lost more than 10% of their health care workers since November 2020.

Frankel estimated Nebraska Medicine has not lost that many workers, but he did say the hospital has about three to four times as many open positions as it normally does.

Another complicating factor finding places to send patients who have cleared their COVID-19 infection and are well enough to be discharged but may still need rehabilitation or skilled nursing care.

Nursing homes have staffing issues that are just as bad as those in hospitals and usually cannot take in patients from hospitals.

But Gov. Pete Ricketts last week told the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis that Nebraska is working to relieve pressure on hospitals by opening 100 skilled nursing beds in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island.

Nordquist said the first of those beds should open sometime next week, possibly as early as Monday.

Opening those skilled nursing beds will not only "relieve pressure" on the state's largest hospitals, it also will open up more beds for transfers from smaller hospitals.

The inability to transfer patients means smaller hospitals often have to care for patients with more serious needs than they normally would.

Manuela Banner, president and CEO of Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair, said it sometimes takes three to four days to transfer a patient to a larger hospital.

Banner said hospital staff has done a "great job" in learning how to care for patients with higher needs and in expanding its capabilities, "but there are still those patients that are much better served and that have to be served in a metro facility, and that's where the difficulty really hits us hard."

