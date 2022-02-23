Bonus pay for front-line nurses in Nebraska could be a morale booster

There are moments that will always haunt Kaitlin Rogge after two years of watching COVID-19 take its toll on the patients in the intensive care unit where she works.

She can close her eyes and see the man struggle to breathe. Hear the alarm going off at the nurses' station and the helplessness in her voice as she called other staff to his room. Feel the tears welling up as the pulmonologist tells the man he is dying.

"The panic in his eyes is forever engrained in my memory," the Lincoln nurse told lawmakers. "It's heartbreaking to watch someone suffer and know there's nothing we can do to help them."

Rogge and other nurses relayed stories from the front line of the pandemic Tuesday in support of a bill that would provide bonus payments to an estimated 20,000 Nebraska nurses.

A bill (LB1055) introduced by Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha would allocate $50 million of federal pandemic recovery funds for the payments. Nebraska is in line to get $1.04 billion through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The bill would provide one-time payments to nurses who provide direct care for patients in hospitals and federally qualified health centers.

The size of the payments would depend on the number of nurses in that category. McDonnell estimated they would be about $2,000 apiece. The bill limits payments to a $5,000 maximum.

McDonnell called the payments "minimal" but said they would be a way to express the state's appreciation to nurses. He also said he hoped they would encourage nurses to stick with the profession, despite the stresses.

"I don't think it's enough," he said. "I don't know if there is enough for what they've done, what they've sacrificed and what they continue to do."

Kari Wade, president of the Nebraska Nurses Association, said the payments would represent a much-needed morale boost for nurses, who have shown "ceaseless devotion" to their work as the pandemic reaches its 100th week.

"They are exhausted emotionally, mentally and physically," she said.

Linda Stones, testifying for the Nebraska Board of Nursing, said the pandemic has worsened an anticipated shortage of nurses in the state. She said the number of nurses renewing their licenses last year dropped for the first time in 20 years, with 2,600 nurses opting against renewal.

Some of those leaving the profession had been nearing retirement already, but others left because of the stress created by the pandemic.

No opponents appeared to speak against the bill. The Appropriations Committee will consider it along with numerous other proposals for federal coronavirus stimulus funds.

