Cass County has season's first flu death in area

OMAHA -- Sarpy/Cass Health Department officials on Friday reported that jurisdiction’s first influenza-related death of the season.

The person who died was a Cass County man over age 65.

“This is a sad reminder that flu can cause serious illness,” Sarah Schram, Sarpy/Cass health director, said in a statement.

Flu cases are rapidly increasing in Nebraska, with influenza-like illness considered to be in the “very high” category within the state. Douglas County reported its first flu-related death of the season in late November.

Health officials recommend that anyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine every season, especially those who are at high risk of serious complications from the flu. The flu vaccine available this season is considered a good match for circulating strains of the virus.

The most common symptoms of influenza are fever, cough and sore throat but can also include body aches, headache, chills and runny nose. Symptoms generally last from a few days to up to a week or more.

In addition to influenza, multiple respiratory viruses such as respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and the virus that causes COVID-19 also are spreading across the U.S. and Nebraska. Testing is important to determine appropriate care for these viruses.

Health officials urge residents to take everyday preventative actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like the flu, including cleaning hands often, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when sick.

