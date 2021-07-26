CHI Health official: Vaccine mandates likely for healthcare workers

He noted that there is "no comparison" between the small chance the COVID-19 vaccine will cause what are almost always minor side effects "and the complications of the disease."

Ward said it is "heartbreaking" to see seriously ill COVID-19 patients in the hospital who are there because they failed to get vaccinated.

He said CHI Health has not seen a huge increase in hospitalizations across its 14 Nebraska hospitals, with 32 patients currently. While that's more than double where it was a few weeks ago, it's still well below where the system was at its peak, when it had more than 200 patients.

Other hospitals are seeing big increases, however. Bryan on Monday said it had 27 COVID-19 patients at its two Lincoln hospitals, up from 20 two weeks ago. In early June, the hospital system had fewer than five.

Nebraska Medicine said its 25-person COVID-19 unit is now full again and patients are having to be moved to other areas of the hospital. In its weekly COVID-19 update provided last Wednesday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said there were 97 active hospitalizations statewide for COVID-19, the highest number in more than two months.

