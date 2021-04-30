COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the decline. Has Nebraska turned the corner?

Dr. Kevin Reichmuth, a Lincoln pulmonologist, said there was very good demand early on for vaccine from high-risk groups such as the elderly and people with medical conditions, as well as from health care workers.

And when you combine the number of people vaccinated with those who have had COVID-19 and recovered, the population is getting closer to herd immunity levels, he said.

"I feel really good (about) where we're at," Reichmuth said.

But that does not negate the need for younger, healthier people to get vaccinated, he said, noting that Michigan was in a good place and seeing a large decline in cases before it became the worst hot spot in the U.S. over the past few weeks.

"It's not impossible that we could go backward if people become complacent," Reichmuth said.

A big factor in Michigan's outbreak has been people getting infected by COVID-19 variant strains, something that's showing up more and more in Nebraska.

As of Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported 594 known variant cases, more than 80% of which are the U.K. strain of the virus, which is the dominant strain in most of the U.S. That's more than double the number of variant cases from just two weeks ago.