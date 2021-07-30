Crete athlete struggles with post-COVID syndrome

Marli Stones isn't sure when she got COVID-19.

She thinks it was around Thanksgiving, when she thought she had a mild cold but also lost her sense of taste and smell, but because her symptoms were so mild, she didn't get tested.

"It wasn't really bad at all when I first got it," Stones said Friday.

But weeks later, long after she had gotten over her "mild" illness, the 16-year-old started having more serious problems.

Stones, who's a point guard on the Crete High School basketball team, started struggling mightily with fatigue during games in January.

"I'd go up and down the court once and I'd have to take a breath," she said. "My heart was racing."

Her parents, Martin and Linda Stones, said that's the first time they noticed anything wrong with their daughter.

"We were sitting in the stands and we'd look at each other and say, 'What's wrong with Marli?'" Martin Stones said. "I never, ever, thought of it being related to COVID."