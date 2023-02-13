Penelope Harding’s doctor helped her get through years of mental agony and two suicide attempts. But when Harding realized she was a transgender woman, that same doctor denied her care to make the transition.

What’s more, Harding told a panel of Nebraska lawmakers Friday, that doctor never followed through on a promise to help her find someone who would provide gender-affirming treatment.

Harding told her story as one of the opponents of LB810, which backers said would afford health care providers the right to follow their conscience about medical treatments. Opponents said the bill would enshrine discrimination in state law.

Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, who introduced the bill, said he did so out of concern that conservative and Christian medical students are hesitating to enter the medical field out of fear that they will have to participate in treatments that violate their religious beliefs.

He claimed that 23% of medical practitioners face discrimination based on their beliefs, and 20% don’t pursue specific positions out of fear of discrimination.

Under LB810, named the “Medical Ethics and Diversity Act,” medical practitioners, such as doctors and nurses, and health care institutions such as hospitals could deny elective medical treatment that violated their “right of conscience,” meaning their religious, ethical or moral beliefs. The bill would also allow health insurance providers to deny coverage of non-emergency care under the same principles.

Murman said health care institutions and health insurance providers would have to disclose what treatment they would not cover ahead of time. Emergency and life-saving treatment would not be affected.

Although multiple doctors spoke in support of the bill at the hearing, the state’s major health care organizations, including the Nebraska Medical Association, Nebraska Hospital Association and Nebraska Nurses Association, testified in opposition. Other opponents included Nebraska Family Planning, the Nebraska AIDS Project and ACLU of Nebraska.

Leslie Spry with the NMA said the association’s biggest issue with the bill is that is doesn’t allow doctors to refer patients elsewhere if they deny treatment. Though the NMA agrees physicians should act with a conscience, he said patients also have the right to be informed of all their options.

Spry said Murman is currently working on an amendment that would alter LB810’s language regarding referrals. If that amendment passes, he said the NMA could change its position on the bill.

Several physicians who testified in support of LB810 said they’ve heard from multiple medical students who are concerned about facing discrimination for their beliefs, so much so that they feared testifying.

“The reason these students are not here is the reason this bill needs to be passed,” said Nebraska physician Carolyn Manhart.

Family medicine resident Francesca Ursua, who identified as a minority, said she faces more discrimination in her field for her beliefs than her gender or race. She is interested in entering obstetrics, and said she does not want to prescribe hormonal treatment or forms of contraception to patients.

Murman said the bill would not result in discrimination because it focuses on procedures, not on the patient’s characteristics. He said he had three procedures in mind while drafting the bill: abortions, gender-affirming treatment for transgender patients and euthanasia. Pharmacists would also have the ability to deny contraception to patients, he confirmed.

LB810 would change existing legal provisions on abortions, stating that medical practitioners would have to opt in to participate in an abortion by consenting in writing.

Supporters listed many of these treatments as services they or other physicians have objected to. Retired family medicine physician Dale Michels said he’s refused to provide IUDs, a form of birth control, to patients after researching it.

Stephanie Nichols, legal counsel for the national legal organization Alliance Defending Freedom, said physicians across the U.S. have been coerced into performing assisted suicide and gender-affirming care for trans youth, which she referred to as procedures that would sterilize or remove body parts from minors.

In addition to allowing physicians to deny that care, Nichols said LB810 would also allow pharmacists to refuse to provide vaccinations based on their ethical or religious beliefs.

But opponents said the bill could jeopardize patients’ health and leave already marginalized groups without care. They said the bill would particularly affect people living outside of Lincoln and Omaha, where there may be few alternatives for treatment.

Echo Perlman Koehler, speaking for the nurses association, argued that the bill would return Nebraska to a paternalistic system in which providers are the ultimate deciders about care, instead of patients.

“No patient should ever be denied care solely on a provider’s personal biases,” she said.

Some opponents noted that the bill appears to allow any employee of a health care institution, not just medical doctors or nurses, to refuse to participate in care. Lacie Bolte, testifying for the Nebraska AIDS Project, raised concerns that it would allow employers or insurance companies to use the cover of conscience objections to deny coverage of expensive HIV medications.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, a member of the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, noted that assisted suicide is currently illegal in Nebraska, so LB810 wouldn’t apply to that. She also argued that the bill would not affect abortion, as state hospitals only allow abortions to be performed for life-saving emergencies or for medical necessity. The only place to access elective abortions is at abortion clinics, she said, which presumably would not hire physicians who object to the procedure.

Executive Director of Nebraska Right to Life Sandy Danek disputed that, claiming at least one Lincoln hospital with Bryan Health allows physicians to perform elective abortions.

John Trapp, a physician with Bryan Health, denied that, though he said it will allow abortions deemed medically necessary. That was later confirmed by a Bryan Health spokesperson.

Sen. Jen Day of Omaha, another committee member, questioned whether the bill was discriminatory against patients, as supporters generally seemed focused on two areas of medicine — gender-affirming care and reproductive health — which only applies to two specific demographics.

Day asked Nichols if there are any other industries where employees can’t be fired for refusing to perform part of their job. Nichols did not directly answer, instead repeating a common argument among supporters that Nebraska’s shortage of medical practitioners will worsen if LB810 doesn’t pass. She later said that practitioners who object to certain procedures can still perform other services.

Day pushed the point again later while questioning another supporter, Tom Venzor with the Nebraska Catholic Conference. She suggested that if a practitioner was not willing to provide a medical service covered in their field, perhaps they should practice in a different area of medicine.

Venzor said Day’s perspective was a “black and white” view of the medical field. He and other supporters, including Murman, pointed out that LB810 wouldn’t just apply to Christian and conservative beliefs, but would protect all viewpoints.

“It is protecting the diversity of belief within the medical field,” Murman said.

