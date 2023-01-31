Health groups collaborating to help Nebraska's rural hospitals

In 2019, Community Medical Center in Falls City had to make a tough decision.

"After 100 years of delivering babies, we stopped our labor and delivery services," said Ryan Larson, CEO of the hospital in Falls City.

Larson said the hospital also recently told the Richardson County Sheriff that it would no longer provide medical services to inmates at the county jail.

Those are the kinds of "tough decisions" that rural hospitals are faced with these days in the face of rising costs, stagnant insurance reimbursements and workforce shortages.

Some hospitals could be forced to close altogether.

Jed Hansen, executive director of the Nebraska Rural Healthcare Association, said 55% of Nebraska hospitals, including 60% of what are known as critical access hospitals — those with 25 or fewer beds — have negative operating margins.

"These numbers are unsustainable," said Hansen.

Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, went a step further, saying he knows of several small hospitals in the state that "are at risk of closure."

The two organizations announced Monday that they have come up with some solutions to try to put rural hospitals back on more stable footing.

They released a report, the “Roadmap to Strong Rural Health Care,” that lays out challenges faced by rural health care along with proposed legislative strategies and solutions, including reimbursement rates, telehealth parity, workforce challenges and post-acute hospital care.

“We’ve listened to our health care leaders and we intend to advocate on their behalf to find answers to these critical issues," said Nordquist. "Inaction is simply not an option if we want to protect access to health care in our rural communities.”

Hospitals of all sizes were already facing challenges that were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. But those issues are typically worse for small hospitals, which get anywhere from 60-80% of their revenue from either Medicare or Medicaid.

Those government programs are only increasing their reimbursement rates 3.2% and 2%, respectively in 2023. Meanwhile, hospitals are facing labor costs that have risen more than 20%, costs for food and utilities that have risen 10% and a 35% increase in drug prices.

Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General Health Services, said his hospital is one of the stronger ones in the state but has seen its profit margins fall from 3-4% a few years ago to 1% now.

Among the solutions two groups have proposed in the 30-page roadmap are:

* Providing rate increases for providers. Nordquist said the groups are asking the Legislature for "very substantial" increases in Medicaid reimbursements of 9.6% in the 2023-2024 fiscal year and 7.7% the following year. "It's the most we've ever asked for."

* Helping to build the health care workforce in the state through increased funding for career and technical education and career and technical student organizations, providing grants and student loan repayment programs, and ensuring there are enough clinical training sights.

It's estimated that Nebraska will be short nearly 5,500 nurses by 2025, and a recent NHA survey showed that 36% of current nurses say they are extremely burned out, with 10% planning to leave the profession soon.

The shortages leave staffing holes that have to be filled with traveling nurses.

Julie Rezac, CEO of Saunders Medical Center Wahoo, said there are days where one-third of the staff working in its long-term care center are nurses hired from staffing agencies. The cost of paying those "agency" nurses has risen 46% from 2019-2022, Rezac said.

* Ensuring insurers provide the same reimbursement for telehealth services as for regular office visits.

* Reforming the Medicare Advantage System to provide more oversight and to ensure plans provide fair reimbursement and have streamlined and consistent programs for prior authorizations.

Larson said many small rural hospitals in the state do not accept Medicare Advantage plans due to their low reimbursement rates, leaving seniors with large out-of-pocket costs or the need to travel long distances for care.

* Dealing with difficult-to-discharge patients by coming up with new payment models, improving guardianship capacity, providing hospital reimbursement for holding patients and providing Medicaid reimbursement for services provided by long-term care acute hospitals.

Nordquist said it's up to legislators and regulators to reduce burdens, "and allow these hospitals and health clinics to focus on doing what they're there for: providing care."