Health standards controversy slows child sex abuse prevention bill in Nebraska Legislature

The firestorm over proposed health education standards could jeopardize a bill aimed at teaching children about staying safe from child sexual abuse.

LB281 sailed out of the Education Committee and through first-round consideration by the full Legislature. But it did not get any further.

State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, who introduced the measure and named it her priority for the year, said she decided to put it on hold until next year. She said she wanted to ensure that it would not get entangled in the health standards controversy.

“I want to spend time over the summer looking into proper curriculum so as to not go into areas that would not be acceptable for parents,” she said.

But her decision dismayed Julane Hill, a retired health educator who testified in favor of LB281. Hill said the bill was on track to pass and should have been considered separately from the health education standards.

“It wasn’t about teaching children sex education, it was about teaching children to protect themselves,” she said. “To me, the main thing is to keep our little ones safe.”