Lancaster County brings back mask mandate as COVID cases, hospitalizations spike in Lincoln

Lincoln, it's time to dig out your masks.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Tuesday announced plans to reinstitute the local mask mandate due to rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, people 2 and older -- regardless of vaccination status -- will be required to wear masks in indoor spaces when six feet of separation can't be maintained. The mandate will be in effect until Sept. 30, at which time officials will reevaluate whether it is needed.

The Health Department also raised its COVID-19 risk dial for the fifth straight week, from low-orange to mid-orange.

Lancaster County was the first city or county in Nebraska to have a mask mandate during the pandemic, instituting one in late July of last year, and it stuck around longer than any other city or county, extending through May 20.

When the county relaxed the mask mandate, weekly cases had dropped below 100 for the first time in nearly 11 months, and they stayed there for eight weeks, bottoming out at 33 the week ending June 11.