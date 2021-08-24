Lancaster County brings back mask mandate as COVID cases, hospitalizations spike in Lincoln

Lincoln, it's time to dig out your masks.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Tuesday announced plans to reinstitute the local mask mandate due to rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, people 2 and older -- regardless of vaccination status -- will be required to wear masks in indoor spaces when six feet of separation can't be maintained. The mandate will be in effect until Sept. 30, at which time officials will reevaluate whether it is needed.
The Health Department also raised its COVID-19 risk dial for the fifth straight week, from low-orange to mid-orange.
Lancaster County was the first city or county in Nebraska to have a mask mandate during the pandemic, instituting one in late July of last year, and it stuck around longer than any other city or county, extending through May 20.
When the county relaxed the mask mandate, weekly cases had dropped below 100 for the first time in nearly 11 months, and they stayed there for eight weeks, bottoming out at 33 the week ending June 11.
But cases started a steady climb the last week of June and that soon became a rapid climb, with cases doubling every two weeks as the COVID-19 delta variant started tearing through mostly unvaccinated people. Last week, Lancaster County recorded 788 cases, the highest number in seven months. The Health Department said the county has averaged at least 100 cases a day since Aug. 17.
The surge has led to a sharp increase in hospitalizations, with Bryan Health again choosing to postpone some elective surgeries because its two hospitals were essentially full. The average number of people hospitalized locally for COVID-19 has increased to 78, up from 42 at the beginning of the month.
With more cases and hospitalizations, there's also been a surge in deaths.
As of Tuesday, Lancaster County had recorded 18 COVID-19 deaths this month, more than in May, June and July combined. Bryan Health reported six deaths over the weekend and 20 just in the past two weeks.
Cases have been surging elsewhere in the state as well. According to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nebraska had 3,755 cases for the seven-day period ending Friday, a 41% increase from the previous week.
A few school districts, mostly in the Lincoln and Omaha areas, started the year with either full or partial mask mandates, but Lancaster County is the first to enact a sweeping mandate.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is able to institute a countywide mask mandate because of a quirk in state law. The department was formed in 1889, prior to the statewide creation of county health departments, meaning it does not fall under the state's jurisdiction when it comes to public health emergencies.
Elsewhere, elected bodies (city councils or county boards) voted on mask mandates.
Douglas County's health director on Tuesday sent a letter to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services requesting permission to institute a countywide mask mandate, but considering Gov. Pete Ricketts' stated opposition to such mandates, that seems unlikely.
The new mask mandate in Lancaster County is similar to the one that was in effect before. Masks will not be required in a number of situations, including eating and drinking in a restaurant, while exercising, and for those who have a medical condition or disability that prevent the wearing of a mask.
