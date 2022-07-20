Lancaster County reports first case of monkeypox

Lancaster County has reported its first case of monkeypox.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said Tuesday that the person is a man in his 30s with a history of travel outside of Nebraska. He is isolating at home and the Health Department is investigating potential close contacts and will notify anybody who may have been exposed.

The case is considered to be a presumed case at this point, with further testing being done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm the diagnosis.

The Lancaster County case is at least the fourth case of the disease found in Nebraska so far. Douglas County has reported the other three cases.

Monkeypox is caused by a virus similar to the one that causes smallpox, although it generally is milder. In addition to a rash that produces pimples or blisters, symptoms of the disease can include fever, headaches and body aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and fatigue.

The disease is usually spread by skin-to-skin contact with an infected person, although it can be spread through body fluids.

The Health Department said the risk to the public is low, but that anyone who exhibits symptoms should see a health-care provider.

The Nebraska cases are part of one of the biggest outbreaks of the disease ever in the U.S. As of Monday, the CDC had confirmed more than 1,800 cases in 45 states. Worldwide, there have been nearly 13,000 cases diagnosed in just the past two months.