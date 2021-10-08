 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports its first West Nile death

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Friday reported its first West Nile-related death this year.

The person who died was a man in his 80s, the Health Department said.

There have now been 10 cases reported in the county since June, with eight of those people having been hospitalized. That's the most cases since 2018, when there were 18 cases. Last year, the county had five cases and one death.

The death in Lancaster County is the fourth so far in Nebraska this year.

West Nile virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito, and the Health Department said it wanted to remind residents that mosquitoes are still active until around the first frost and it’s important to take measures to protect themselves from mosquito bites, including limiting time outdoors, especially at dusk and dawn; wearing long sleeves, pants and socks outside; and using an insect repellent.

Child ‘hot car’ dangers are year-round

