Lincoln hospitals are 'at the breaking point,' Bryan Health says

That surge is not only occurring in Lincoln. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 415 active COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, nearly double the number from a month ago.

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Sept. 1 announced the reinstatement of a statewide transfer center to help hospitals find open beds. This time it's being run by Nomi Health, the company that ran Test Nebraska, rather than by CHI Health, which operated a similar transfer center last year.

Ravenscroft said the process has not worked as well this time around and has "some issues."

"The ability to transfer unstable patients is not there," he said.

While only hospitals in Lincoln, Omaha and some of the state's larger cities have the resources and staff to care for severely ill COVID-19 patients, non-COVID patients who are less sick can be cared for in the state's smaller hospitals.

Bryan last week transferred a couple of patients to Crete Area Medical Center, which it owns, to free up beds in Lincoln.