Lincoln pediatrician launches infant 'formula bank' to connect donors, parents in need

With infant formula in short supply in Nebraska and nationwide, a Lincoln pediatrician has set up a "formula bank" to connect donors who have formula in their pantries with parents who need it.

"We just saw that there are a lot of parents in need and having difficulty finding formula," said Dr. Phil Boucher, who operates Frontier Pediatric Care in Lincoln.

To get on the list, parents in the area should text "formula" to 402-788-4888 and specify what type of formula they're seeking. When that type comes in from donors, they will be notified to pick it up at the clinic at 1540 S. 70th St.

On Monday in its first day, the "formula bank" already had received texts requesting formula from 60 parents, Boucher said. More than a dozen people had dropped off formula, generally products that their children had outgrown.

Infant formula has a shelf life of about 12 months.

The formula service is free and open to anyone in the area. Formula can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

"We’re just helping to mobilize the formula that’s already in pantries and cupboards and get it to people in need," Boucher said.

The clinic also is accepting grocery store gift cards to get more solid food to parents who can't get enough formula for their babies and whose babies are old enough to eat it. Everyone who donates will be entered to win two tickets to Maroon 5's August show in Lincoln, he said.

Boucher said he has never seen a situation during his career where parents were concerned about having enough formula to feed their children.

Formula supply problems began last year as the COVID-19 pandemic led to economy-wide disruptions in labor, transportation and raw materials that also affected the formula industry. Inventory was further squeezed by parents stockpiling during COVID-19 lockdowns.

In February, Abbott Nutrition recalled several major brands of powdered formula and shut down its Sturgis, Michigan, factory when federal officials began investigating what happened when four babies suffered bacterial infections after consuming formula from the facility. The company says its products have not been directly linked to the bacterial infections in children.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that steps it has taken already are improving stocks of formula on shelves and that additional steps will continue to improve supplies in the months to come. Those steps include increasing flexibility for importing formula. The U.S. normally produces 98% of the formula it consumes.

The agency Monday also reached an agreement with Abbott Laboratories on the steps the manufacturer must take to reopen the company’s shuttered baby formula plant, which could begin to ease the shortage of infant formula.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0