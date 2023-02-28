A Nebraska lawmaker attempting to restrict abortion access within the state also wants to incentivize donations to pregnancy centers that oppose abortions.

The Legislature's Revenue Committee held a public hearing Friday on Legislative Bill 606, dubbed the "Nebraska Pregnancy Help Act." Its introducer, State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, said the centers that would benefit from the bill "empower unsupported women to choose a different and better future for themselves and their children."

Opponents portrayed the organizations as "anti-abortion centers," and accused them of often lacking the medical expertise of other reproductive health centers.

LB 606 would offer tax credits for donations to pregnancy centers that do not provide abortions. The bill would cap the total tax credits distributed at $10 million per year, with individual credits dependent on the donor's annual contribution.

Donations would only qualify for tax credits if the money goes to a certified charitable organization that assists women in carrying their pregnancies to term, helps with parenting or adoption, prevents abortions and promotes healthy childbirths. The organization cannot provide, refer or promote abortions, and cannot financially support any other organizations that do the same.

LB 606 accompanies LB 626, another Albrecht bill that would ban most abortions in the state once embryonic cardiac activity can be detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy.

That bill advanced out of the Health and Human Services Committee earlier this week. Albrecht announced earlier Friday that she would make LB 626 her priority bill for the session, a move that will help ensure it comes up for debate by the full Legislature.

Albrecht said it was important for the Legislature to consider ways to bolster support for pregnant women.

"Whether you are pro-life or pro-choice, we can all agree that every woman and child deserves love and support," Albrecht said.

The Revenue Committee heard from several anti-abortion advocates and representatives of pregnancy centers in support of the bill, who largely attested to the need for these centers. Pregnancy center representatives vouched for the range of services the organizations offer, including ultrasounds, mental health services, food and post-abortion counseling.

Gina Tomes, a former employee with Bethlehem House in Omaha, described the women's shelter as a place that provides housing to women who "choose life."

"They are a bright light of compassionate care," said Karen Bowling, executive director of Nebraska Family Alliance.

Opponents to LB 606 included OpenSky Policy Institute, Planned Parenthood North Central States and ACLU of Nebraska, along with other abortion-rights advocates. Many opponents alleged the centers intentionally share misleading information to persuade women not to seek an abortion.

They also alleged most of centers do not hire licensed medical professionals despite portraying themselves as legitimate medical centers. Several opponents claimed these centers receive five times more funding nationwide than maternal medicine facilities, and argued they did not need additional state aid.

"This is not the bill to take care of mothers and babies," said Erin Feichtinger, policy director for the Women's Fund of Omaha.

Education researcher Carina McCormick said she doubted all of the information provided by supporting testifiers was accurate. But even if it was all true, she argued it would be unfair for Nebraska to provide tax credits benefiting these organizations and leave out all the other nonprofits within the state.

Joey Adler Ruane with OpenSky made a similar argument, saying that LB 606 gives preferential treatment to some charities over others.

