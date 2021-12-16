Nebraska could see more DHMs as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

More statewide directed health measures could be coming if COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise.

"That's something we're discussing right now, and that is a distinct possibility," Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska's chief medical officer, said Thursday.

Anthone said the number of hospitalizations in the state has surpassed 600 over the past few days, and COVID-19 patients are now taking up 14.5% of staffed hospital beds.

In the past, the state has set 15% occupancy by COVID-19 patients as a threshold for more interventions.

Bans on some elective surgeries "would be one of the policies that are on the table right now," Anthone said. He did not offer any other possible moves.

Many of the state's hospitals have already reduced or eliminated many elective surgeries to free up bed space for COVID-19 patients as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

As of Wednesday night, there were 602 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, which is actually down about 5% from Monday. One-third of the hospitalized patients are in intensive care.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska has risen by more than 50% just in the past two months. Hospitals in Douglas County have seen their COVID-19 patient loads double since late October.

Lancaster County has not seen a similar surge, but Anthone said that's largely because Lincoln hospitals are full and can't take additional COVID-19 patients, although numbers this week hit their highest levels of the year.

The surge in cases and hospitalizations over the past few months has been caused by the COVID-19 delta variant, but the new omicron variant is likely to displace delta in the near future as the dominant variant, said Dr. Matthew Donahue, the state's acting epidemiologist.

Nebraska earlier this month had a cluster of six omicron cases in Southeast Nebraska but has not found any more since.

However, Donahue said Thursday that he was just notified of another potential case that was being investigated in one of the state's health districts. He offered no further details, saying they will come from that health district if the case is confirmed.

Donahue and Anthone, along with several Omaha-area doctors on Thursday touted the need for more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to get booster shots if they are eligible.

Donahue said the state did a simulation that showed vaccinations prevented 1,500-2,000 hospitalizations and around 500 deaths in Nebraska just in the four-week period from Nov. 7-Dec. 4. And those numbers are "probably underestimates," he said.

"For the holidays, get a shot to stay out the hospital and get a shot to save a life," he said.

Anthone said he believes in Nebraskans to "do the right thing" and get vaccinated, even though Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials have said they will not allow mandates at the state level and are opposed to mandates at private businesses.

Vaccination may not be enough, though, especially with the prospect of the omicron variant.

Dr. Angela Hewitt of Nebraska Medicine said people should be wearing masks and officials should not be allowing large indoor gatherings right now.

Hewitt said her hospital is in the process of converting an entire hospital tower to a unit to care for COVID-19 patients and is getting to the point where it might have to start rationing care for both COVID and non-COVID patients.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.