Nebraska doctor advises moderation to avoid holiday heart trouble

For many people, the holiday season is a blend of fun and frenzy.

But the added stress of preparations, travel and family gatherings, the indulgent meals and increased alcohol consumption — as well as cold weather and respiratory viruses — can take a toll on the heart.

Research indicates that more cardiac-related deaths occur on Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1 than any other days of the year. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, claiming nearly 700,000 lives a year.

That means it's important for people to practice moderation and watch for symptoms of heart problems during the holidays, said Dr. Brock Cookman, an interventional cardiologist with Bryan Heart in Lincoln.

Typically, people are less likely to seek medical care during this time of year.

"At times, we minimize some of our symptoms around the holidays because we want to be with family and we don't want to burden them with ... some of the things that we're feeling," Cookman said. "Ultimately, that can lead to later diagnosis and delayed patient care."

Older people may have trouble getting to the doctor if family members or caregivers are away or unavailable, he said. It's also more common for people to forget to take medications, particularly if schedules are disrupted by holiday activities.

Cookman said cardiologists are most concerned about three conditions, the foremost being heart attacks. Those with a history of cardiovascular disease or stroke, a previous heart attack, underlying conditions such as diabetes and obesity or a smoking history are at increased risk for cardiovascular events, including heart attacks.

Among symptoms to watch for, he said, is chest pain, which includes pressure, tightness or a dull ache. It's also a concern if those feelings radiate to the back, left arm or jaw or if they're associated with nausea or profuse sweating, fail to resolve or worsen with exertion.

In women, nausea, lightheadedness, back pain and fatigue also can be indicators of a heart issue.

Worsening of congestive heart failure, in which the heart can't pump enough blood and oxygen to support other organs, also is a concern during the holidays. That can occur if people become lax about regulating salt and water intake. A high salt intake can cause fluid to buildup, resulting in swelling or shortness of breath.

Another common issue cardiologists see around the holidays is atrial fibrillation, an irregular and often rapid heart rate that can be caused by alcohol. Those who experience it should be evaluated by their physician or, in an emergency, seek emergency care, Cookman said.

Both cold conditions and respiratory viruses such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 naturally constrict blood vessels, putting more pressure on the heart to work and pump blood. They also can affect breathing, leading to lower oxygen levels.

Snow is particularly worrisome, Cookman said, because people feel like they have to get out and clear it themselves. But shoveling can put additional stress on the bodies of those with a history of cardiovascular disease, both because of the cold and the fact that it may involve more activity than they are accustomed to.

If a family or friend experiences heart attack symptoms, people should call 911 or get them to the nearest emergency room.

